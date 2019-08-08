International Cat Day Purrs On Twitter As The Feline Celebration Trends At Number One

It’s International Cat Day, a time to set aside your troubles while petting your kitties and while putting out extra treats and extra catnip for your entire feline crew. After all, these friendly critters deserve special pampering since the little furries give more than just their love.

Surprisingly, some 500 million cats “are thought to be frolicking in neighbours’ gardens across the world,” according to Days Of The Year who talks about what that means.

“…most every extended family is bound to have an aunt with more kittens than former husbands, whatever the country or climate. And that’s great, because owning a cat has been shown to improve mental health and to relieve stress, anxiety and depression.”

That last bit, which is scientifically proven, means so much to so many people.

Not only do cat owners experience lower stress levels, but that factor lowers cardiovascular disease risks, states Good Net.

The source stresses that keeping cats in the family reduces a number of heart diseases, like strokes, by a whopping 30 percent.

Even more surprising, due to its vibrations, a feline’s purr is linked to healing a human’s bones and tired muscles.

Good Net continues to praise the way a cat operates on a daily basis that owners, particularly of the female human kind, get better sleep when they cuddle a cat companion. This news comes via the renowned Mayo Clinic’s study on such matters.

As for men looking for female companionship, just adopt a cat. Simply caring for one means “a whopping 90 percent of single women [perceive] men with cats as nicer and more caring than those without.”

Jane Lasky / Jane Lasky

Cat culture requires lots of study to enjoy the species’ nuances, like their adaptability.

“Even though they are fundamentally asocial animals, they’ve figured out how to manipulate their human hosts. Feral cats don’t meow much, but in the presence of humans, cats learn how to communicate to get what they want,” according to CNN.

“They purr in a manner that embeds this insistent, annoying, almost infantlike cry inside of a pleasant purr, to condition their owners to get them food.”

Well, everybody needs to eat.

Jane Lasky / Jane Lasky

And, as the source insists regarding “the feline blueprint,” the way cats behave and the way they look, “is really consistent across species.”

No wonder these furry friends are often adopted in large numbers. After all, if the study is true, if you know one, you know them all.

However, although research shows that cats all look alike, some ardent owners beg to disagree. This is especially so on International Cat Day when every individual kitty is more lovable than the next according to those who house and feed these sweet beasts without even thinking twice. Purrrrr.