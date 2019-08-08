Jeffrey Epstein Was Once ‘Cosmo’s’ Eligible Bachelor Of The Month — See What They Wrote

Alleged pedophile Jeffrey Epstein may currently garner only disgust from the public, but it was not too long ago when he was the toast of the town, and was featured in numerous eligible bachelor lists, according to The Daily Beast.

Epstein was recently charged with sex trafficking as well as conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, and is currently incarcerated in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. Epstein is also a convicted sex offender, who received a heavily criticized plea deal where he only served 13 months in jail after pleading guilty to two prostitution-related charges.

However, decades ago, Epstein was considered an incredibly eligible bachelor. In 1980, he received the honor of being Cosmopolitan magazine’s “bachelor of the month.”

“Financial strategist Jeffrey Epstein, 27, talks only to people who make over a million a year!” the clip read on the disgraced former teacher.

“If you’re ‘a cute Texas girl,’ write this New York dynamo at 55 Water St., 49th floor, N.Y.C. 10041,” it concluded.

Cosmopolitan was not the only publication to write glowing things on the former tycoon. Vanity Fair writer Vicky Ward also wrote a flattering write up of Epstein, despite her misgivings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ward had discovered that Epstein had sexually assaulted a minor, and had hoped to include that in her story. However, editor Graydon Carter decided not to publish the allegations, claiming that he “believed [Epstein]” over the word of the alleged victim, who claimed Epstein assaulted her when she was just 16.

However, Ward did get one jab in at the Palm Beach fixture, writing that there were “many women in his life, mostly young.”

In 2003, The New York Post listed Epstein as one of New York’s “top studs” and called him a “mystery billionaire.”

Epstein’s renown even crossed the pond, after he was written up in The Mail on Sunday relation to Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell grew up in the United Kingdom as a wealthy socialite, who was the daughter of well known publisher Robert Maxwell.

“His name is Jeffrey Epstein, a shadowy, almost maverick New York ‘property developer’ who, for over a year, has helped Ghislaine become a coveted fixture on the Manhattan social scene,” the article claimed.

“During the last year, say friends, she has fallen in love with him, and the couple are inseparable.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Epstein’s prospects are currently much dimmer. In addition to facing up to two decades in prison, he also is recuperating after a suspected suicide attempt in late July.