German Model Lorena Rae Sizzles In Pink Leopard-Print Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Lorena Rae is enjoying part of her summer in Italy, and she found some time to update her Instagram fans on what she has been up to. On Thursday, the German model took to the popular social media app to share a racy snapshot in which she rocks a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, the Victoria’s Secret model is sitting on a boat striking a sexy pose while she wears a pink-and-white leopard-print two-piece bathing suit that consists of an underwire top with two thin straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her cleavage on display. The top also has two straps at the front that dangle onto her upper abs, giving the suit a romantic touch. Rae teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms who straps sit high on her frame, helping accentuate her full hips while contrasting them with her slender midsection.

Rae is posing with her side to the camera, which captures her sitting over her bent heels, in a pose that highlights her derriere. The Diepholz model — who is best known for having walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018 — is looking over her right shoulder at a point off-camera as she shoots a coquettish smile and flirty eyes.

In addition, the model is leaning back onto her elbows, which are resting on the back of the boat seat, in a position that further accentuates the natural curves of her body. The model is wearing her light brown hair swept over to one side and down as it cascades over her shoulders and onto her chest. According to the geotag the model included with her post, Rae enjoyed this boat ride off the coast of Porto Cervo, Sardinia.

As of the time of this wrist, the post, which Rae shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 60,000 likes and just shy of 330 comments in under an hour of being posted, meaning it will likely still get a whole lot more interactions. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the German beauty flocked to the comments section to gush over her beauty, and to express their admiration for her in a host of languages, particularly her native German and English.

“Love you Lorena,” one fan shared, trailing the comment with a smiley and a red heart emoji.

“Damn homie!” another user raved.

“Hooot baby,” a third user chimed in.