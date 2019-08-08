Jenelle Evans’ ‘Baby Goat’ Pic Single-Handedly Enrages Twitter, Murder-Related Comments Pour In

Jenelle Evans has caused a stir. Fans of the former Teen Mom 2 star have been eyeing up every animal-related social media post from Jenelle ever since the 27-year-old’s husband David Eason made headlines this year for allegedly shooting and killing the family’s dog Nugget.

Jenelle may have been fired from the MTV franchise as a result of the scandal – with a brief loss of child custody also proving a talking point – but this is one star who isn’t going to let a little backlash get to her.

Earlier today, Jenelle took to Twitter with an animal-centric post. Her photo showed farm livestock accompanied by a caption calling the photographed animal sweet-looking. Jenelle’s words suggested the caption-mentioned “goat” to be hers.

It looks like Jenelle’s fans haven’t taken too well to the tweet. Comments have been pouring in – many have been sending the mother of three jabs directly related to the high-profile alleged shooting incident.

“Let’s hope David doesn’t kill this one,” one fan wrote.

“Hopefully david won’t randomly kill him too,” another said.

One user opted for a more verbose response.

“We look forward to seeing you or the kids in a new goat skin coat, shoes, purse, whatever as soon as david tortures it before killing it. So many animals for him to kill with his new knives he is making. Perfect to skin animals with….#Just Saying”

If you’re wondering how cute my baby goat is… ???????? #FarmLife pic.twitter.com/LB0uZ03bkd — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 8, 2019

Fans would likely argue that the above comments are especially hurtful. While Jenelle is married to a man alleged to have shot the family pet, the star herself does not appear to have been directly involved in the alleged incident. Jenelle also appears to have been working hard to remind fans that she is a loving mother of late, with social media images showing her little ones progressing at school.

Then again, an element of Jenelle’s recent social media activity has been adding fuel to the fire. The star recently took to social media to showcase her children enjoying some time with poultry. Likewise controversial has been a photo of Eason himself with a chicken.

Slamming comments to Jenelle’s tweet today came in by the masses.

“Awww….remember this post when David loses it and beats it to death,” one user sarcastically wrote.

“Pls keep ur kids away from animals before David kills them for doing any little thing” was another comment.

As fans are likely aware, the alleged shooting is said to have occurred after Nugget bit the couple’s youngest child Ensley.

As fans are likely aware, the alleged shooting is said to have occurred after Nugget bit the couple's youngest child Ensley.