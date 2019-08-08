‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, August 9: Ridge Explodes

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 9 reveals that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will reach his breaking point. After hearing that Phoebe was not his granddaughter, and was actually Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), he is trying to keep his family together. However, he makes it clear that he blames at least two people for this tragedy, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge Is At Odds With Brooke

Although Ridge and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) are both outraged by the lies and deceit to cover up Beth’s identity, they will find themselves at odds again. The Inquisitr reports that they each want Beth to stay with their own respective daughters.

Brooke feels that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has every right to the child that was stolen from her. The blonde was devastated when she thought that Beth had died during childbirth and grieved for months. Now that she knows that her child is alive, she wants her back, Of course, Brooke supports her daughter.

On the other hand, Ridge wants Beth to stay with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). After all, Steffy is the only mother that Beth has ever known and she loves the infant as much as she loves Kelly (Zoe Pennington). The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that this will put considerable strain on Brooke and Ridge’s marriage.

Ridge Is Trying To Protect Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Steffy will be devastated when she learns that Phoebe is Beth. She will realize that her claim to Beth may be threatened especially when Hope wants to take the baby home. She will sob, “Tell her not to take my baby!” while Ridge tries to console her.

Ridge Forrester Attacks Flo & Zoe

Ridge will have so much on his plate that he is trying to work through. His marriage is in trouble, his daughter’s world is falling apart, and he has also learned that his son is also involved in keeping the truth from Hope. Ridge will unleash his wrath on the two people who chose to stay silent instead of speaking up.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will verbally attack Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). He feels frustrated because Brooke doesn’t want him to call cops because she doesn’t want the press, but he also wants vengeance for his daughter. Will Flo and Zoe have a job after he finishes with them?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.