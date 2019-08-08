Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo’s Q&A Session Reveals A Makeshift Studio Set Up In New House

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo show off their new 'sunroom studio.'

Now that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have moved to Los Angeles, their lives have been all about experiencing life in California. Since their big move in July, the reality stars have spent their time checking out the best eating places and taking in all the sights in and around Hollywood. It seems that they are fitting right in. They are also keeping fans updated on their lives, which just recently included a Q&A session in their new home.

On Wednesday, the Counting On couple posted a two-part video via Instagram as they sat down with each other to answer some fan questions. They sat on a couple of woven stools in their “sunroom studio” where they had a camera set up to film themselves chatting. The room consisted of dark hardwood floors with a matching brown couch behind them. Also in view is the huge portrait of the whole Duggar family on the wall.

Jinger looked cute and breezy in a red and white jumpsuit that belted at the waistline. She wore white flats and had her long blond locks pulled back into a loose ponytail. Her preacher husband came out, matching his wife in red pants and a light blue striped shirt.

There were many fan questions coming in, but they only had time for just a handful of them. There were a few tidbits that fans learned about them and their new life as a family of three living in L.A. Jeremy revealed that Felicity only says two words so far, but one of them is not “mommy.” So far, she has learned to say “daddy” and “hi,” but Jinger seemed to be okay with that. As fans know by now, the 1-year-old loves to wave to just about everyone. Her dad said that she now says “hi” when she waves.

Someone asked them what their favorite hobbies are. Jeremy mentioned how much he loves fashion and how tie-shopping is something he enjoys doing, especially in the Los Angeles area where there are tons of shops to choose from. His wife’s hobby is exploring new cities, which they have done recently, according to all the photos they both share on social media.

Of course, Jinger’s new hair color was touched on as well. One person wanted to know what Jeremy thought of her blond hair that she first displayed in June. He seemingly gave the perfect answer.

“Whatever you have right now is what I like. I do love it blonde but I love it brunette, too. Can you go back and forth between the two?”

Jinger and Jeremy said that they are ready to do another Q&A again very soon. Fans seemed to love it, as they mentioned in the comments. Is this “studio” going to be used for something other than a friendly fan session? The former professional soccer player has already begun seminary school at Grace Community Church just two days ago., so you just never know what is next for this couple.

Their big move to L.A. from Texas will be documented on the new season of Counting On coming up in October. There may be more info revealed on what Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s plans are for their future endeavors.