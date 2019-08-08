Denise Richards Reveals Reason She Told Her Daughters About Her ‘Playboy’ Spread

Denise Richards has opened up about her past to her children.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards revealed she has had open and honest conversations with her daughters, Sam, 15, Lola Rose, 14, and Eloise Joni, 8, about her public past, reported People.

The reality star was a guest on the most recent episode of Dean McDermott’s podcast, Daddy Issues, co-hosted by Nicky Paris and Adam Hunter. During the podcast, Denise discussed her 2004 nude photoshoot for Playboy. The mother-of-three posed for the magazine just months after giving birth to Sam.

“I’m honest with them,” explained the 48-year-old. “They heard that I was in Playboy. I didn’t even think that they would know what that is… [but] now kids can go on the internet and see all kinds of things. So [I have] to explain that kind of stuff… but they don’t google [me].”

The actress did note she regrets giving her children smartphones.

“It is so hard to control the internet on the phone… So if I could go back and do anything over, I would definitely not give them a phone where they have access to social media and the internet,” said the Bravo star.

According to People, the Wild Things star has previously admitted she is somewhat of a strict mother. To prevent her eldest daughter from sneaking out, she and her husband, Aaron Phypers, installed security cameras outside of their home. In an April episode of RHOBH, Denise revealed Sam was less than thrilled about the cameras.

In a different episode of the hit Bravo show, the actress was seen telling her daughter she could not have a boyfriend until she was 16-years-old. Sam later called her father, Charlie Sheen, to get his input on the matter. Charlie told Sam he trusts her and that she should be able to go on dates, including her homecoming dance. Denise disagreed with her ex.

While the actress admits she can be stern, she tries not to be judgmental toward her children, revealed People. In July, Denise confided she does have different opinions than her two teenage daughters, causing them to clash on occasion. However, she stated she is grateful that her children are strong-willed, as she admitted she behaved similarly toward her own parents. Denise also shared she is extremely proud of her children. The television personality continued to say a parent recently called her up to compliment her daughters’ manners.

To see more of Denise, be sure to watch the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.