Bebe Rexha Shares Photo Of Her Peeing While Brushing Her Teeth

Bebe Rexha is currently on tour with The Jonas Brothers and it seems she’s been learning how to multitask.

The “I’m A Mess” songstress kicked off the huge tour in Miami, Florida, at the American Airlines Arena and shared an interesting backstage photo from the night.

In a black-and-white image uploaded one hour ago, Rexha is sitting down on the toilet with her pants down. In the moment, she is also brushing her teeth while someone is working on her hair. For her caption, Bebe mentions that this is what backstage chaos really looks like. The candid photo sees Rexha looking straight to the camera while holding the toothbrush in her mouth.

The photo racked up over 100,000 likes within a short time frame, proving to be popular with her followers who appreciated the crazy moment.

“I love how you keep things real,” one user wrote with laughing emoji.

“This is the kind of thing I like about Bebe. She’s real and she doesn’t hold back anything! We need more people like Bebe in this world you know…,” another commented.

“Multitasking at its finest..lol,” a third fan joked.

“Imagine looking this good while peeing,” a fourth follower mentioned.

“A Queen keeping it real,” another insisted.

The Jonas Brothers’ tour, “Happiness Begins,” will go across North America until December. Bebe is scheduled to open for them for the majority of the shows.

Earlier today, the “I Got You” hitmaker shared a shot of herself on stage and expressed her thoughts after the opening night.

“Night 1 of the #HappinessBeginsTour was amazing! Can’t wait for everyone to finally see this show that we’ve been working soooo hard on! Miami you were absolutely lovely,” she captioned her Instagram photo.

Last month, Bebe teamed up with British producer Jax Jones on the track “Harder.” The future hit has been streamed over 15 million times and is set to be on Jones’ debut album, Snacks (Supersize). So far, the single has peaked at No. 41 in Ireland, No. 45 in the U.K., and No. 64 in Sweden.

With over 36.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Bebe Rexha is currently the 22nd most-played act in the world. Her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Call You Mine,” is her most played song at the moment with over 125 million streams.

Her biggest single to date, “Meant To Be,” featuring Florida Georgia Line, became a worldwide smash and topped the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart, while peaking at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

To keep up with Bebe’s journey on The Jonas Brothers tour, follow her Instagram account, which boasts over 8.9 million followers.