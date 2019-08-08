NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly Attempting To Reconcile With Her ‘RHOC’ Co-Stars Amid Filming On Season 12

NeNe Leakes was on the outs with nearly everyone during 'RHOA' Season 11.

NeNe Leakes is reportedly putting an end to the drama between her and her co-stars.

According to a report from Hollywood Life on August 7, Leakes has taken the initiative to mend her relationships with her co-stars after leaving production on Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on the outs with nearly all of her cast mates.

“NeNe has been instrumental in being the peacemaker for the entire cast of RHOA and mending relationships, not just her own,” the insider said.

As fans may have heard, Leakes was allegedly refusing to film with a number of her co-stars, including the returning Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams, before reportedly turning over a new leaf. In fact, as the insider explained, Leakes has been trying to have the women of the show confront their issues with one another and put their past drama aside because she’s “so over” the drama and her cast mates’ mean behavior.

“There has been a ton of tension between all of the ladies, and she’s really stepped up since she’s the OG of the franchise, almost like a mother hen, in getting everyone to be open and talk and rebuilding connections and relationships,” the source continued.

During filming on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Leakes and her co-stars ventured to Toronto for a cast trip, and according to Hollywood Life‘s source, the trip signaled a new direction for the cast.

“The trip was a great step in the right direction to getting everyone on the same page and making progress for so many broken relationships among the cast,” the source shared. “Photos from Toronto symbolizes [sic] the recent unity between all of the ladies.”

Leakes and her co-stars began filming on the new season earlier this summer, and shortly thereafter, it was confirmed that Moore had rejoined the series after previously being removed from her full-time role ahead of Season 11. Moore also confirmed her return on Instagram.

During Season 10 of the show, Moore failed to showcase her marriage to Marc Daly and because of that, she was only included in a cameo role during Season 11. Now, however, as she and her co-stars film Season 12, she is expected to allow the cameras into her personal life in a greater manner and also showcase her life as a new mom.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year or early next year.