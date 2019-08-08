Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Devon Windsor Stuns In Black Swimsuit During Italian Getaway

Devon Windsor is spending a few summer days in sunny Italy, and she is using the opportunity to showcase some of the pieces from her newly launched brand — while also flaunting perfect model figure. On Thursday, August 8, the Victoria’s Secret bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she rocks a skintight swimsuit that is both sexy and sophisticated.

In the photo, the 25-year-old model is posing on a balcony at the Hotel Cala di Volpe in Sardinia — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — as the gorgeous turquoise water of Costa Smeralda glistens in the background. The model is rocking a black one-piece bathing suit that features two interesting straps that cross over at the chest, wrapping around the model’s neck. The texture of the straps give them a shell-like quality that helps elevate the swimsuit. The piece also has high-cut legs that come up to Windsor’s hip, helping accentuate her feminine figure. Windsor included a tag over the swimsuit that redirects social media users to her Devon Windsor Swim’s Instagram page.

The model accessorized her look with an elegant wide-brimmed straw hat with a black band that matches the color of her swimsuit.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Windsor shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 6,200 likes and just shy of 50 comments within just a couple of hours of being posted, indicating that the photo will likely get a lot more interactions still. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty, and also to compliment her swimsuit and her collection.

“LOVE THIS LOOK,” one user raved.

“I love that hat,” another one added.

“[S]o hot, love you,” a third fan chimed in.

As V Magazine reported, Windsor’s inaugural swimwear collection features more than 30 different styles, ranging from full-pieces, bikinis, and cover-up options. In her interview with the magazine, Windsor stated that her goal with her brand was to create elegant bathing suits that wouldn’t break the bank.

“Being in the fashion industry, I was always interested in expanding my brand outside of just modeling. I loved the aspect of design and the creativity and freedom in being able to have your own line. Swimsuits have always been a passion of mine because I love the ocean—it is where I feel most at home,” she said.