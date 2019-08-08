Watch Green Bay Packers Vs. Houston Texans Live Stream: How To Find Streaming Video For First Preseason Game

Fans who want to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Houston Texans preseason opener but can’t make it to a television will be in luck with a few options for streaming all the preseason action online.

The teams kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, part of a full slate of games to get the preseason started. Though it is still more than a month until meaningful football, there will still be plenty of storylines in the mid-summer game, including position battles for both teams. The teams meet at the not-so-frozen tundra at Lambeau Field, and the game will be broadcast on television through the Packers TV Network, which includes 17 affiliates across Wisconsin. It will also be available online (a link to streaming video can be found below).

Fans who watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Houston Texans live stream will get a chance to see the start of the post-Mike McCarthy era in Green Bay. The team sacked McCarthy in the midst of his 13th season with the team, and things have already been shaky now under rookie head coach Matt LaFleur. The team held joint practices with the Texans leading up to this Thursday’s game, which LaFleur said went very well — though quarterback Aaron Rodgers disagreed.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Rodgers said, according to Packers News. “I wouldn’t mind if they didn’t do it for another 14 years.”

There have already been some signs of friction between Rodgers and LaFleur, Yahoo Sports reported. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has criticized some of the team’s drills during training camp, especially doing live special teams drills against another team. Texans rookie cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. twice tackled Packers players during what was supposed to be a non-tackle drill, and Johnson was hurt on the second of the two.

“We bring a team in — I understand the point of it — but I don’t think doing live special teams drills are very smart,” Rodgers said. “I think the PA (players association) is going to look at that, for sure. Kickoff, especially, is one of the most dangerous plays in football, and that’s why they’ve tweaked different things over the years.”

The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and his new head coach was immediately ripe for scrutiny, and things are not off to a good start. (via @bradberreman24)https://t.co/udDrw0ZLiK — FanSided (@FanSided) August 8, 2019

Fans watching Thursday’s game will have a chance to see if the Packers can move beyond the hitches and continue their quest back to the NFL playoffs.

Football fans looking for streaming video of the Green Bay Packers vs. Houston Texans preseason game can try a free trial of fuboTV to catch all the action, and those out of market can find the streaming video through NFL Game Pass.