Taylor Swift Admits She’s A ‘Fearless’ Leader And ‘An Alpha Type,’ Not A ‘Liar’ Or A ‘Snake’

On August 8, Taylor Swift dropped lyrics from her song, “The Man,” on Instagram.

The tune, which its creator calls “a synth-pop earworm,” looks at gender perception, states Radio. “The Man” is also one of the tracks on her upcoming album, Lover.

The new song covers in what way things would be different if she was female, but male.

“I’d be a fearless leader. I’d be an alpha type. When everyone believes ya: What’s that like?”

Her carefree upload that accompanies this snippet of the song’s lyrics shows the superstar wearing clothing often associated with man in his work attire. She rocks a bright white, tailored shirt with a strongly starched color, high-waisted, pleated slacks and a sturdy belt.

She throws her head back in a dramatic pose that has her left arm up and bent as her left hand grazes her forehead.

A previous Instagram post also uploaded on Thursday, pictures a more femininely dressed Taylor. She wears a full, blue-and-white-striped skirt paired with a black top. The upper portion of her sartorial statement features a plunging neckline and a hint of cleavage.

Her feet are firmly planted into Mary Jane pumps as she skips along an alley, surrounded by brick dwellings and fire escapes that hint at an urban environment.

In both posts, Taylor’s medium-length, blonde locks are down in an easy, breezy hairdo.

Meanwhile, as she spoke with Vogue for her upcoming cover story, Taylor talked about why she did not publicly endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016 even though the Democratic presidential candidate was her choice. At that time, the singer was squabbling with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the lyrics in Kanye’s “Famous” song, in which he referred to her “as ‘that b***h.”

Kim and Kanye’s fans did not hold back, as many deemed her “a liar” while others likened her to “a snake.” Others actually pleaded with her “to kill herself,” per Goss.ie.

Taylor admitted “she was afraid that this association may do more harm than good in her endorsement,” according to The Inquisitr, via Slate.

“‘These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary. Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability?’ Swift mused. ‘Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women. Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.'”

Thankfully, now she’s back and ready to take on just about anything the world hands her. Her triumphant social media images from Thursday, as well as the lyrics she chose to accompany those joyful photos, promise that.

“The Man” joins “Lover,” “You Need To Calm Down,” “ME!” and “The Archer.” The songs are a sampling from Lover, Taylor’s seventh album, which scheduled to drop on August 23.

Taylor Swift’s Vogue cover for the September issue — in which the 29-year-old superstar wears a Louis Vuitton suit coupled with Cartier and Bvlgari rings — will reach newsstands in August and feature her interview.