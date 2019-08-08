Kim Kardashian Posts Photo Of Family On Instagram, Fans Praise North West’s Fashion Sense

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is taking a few notes from her fashionable parents these days.

The 6-year-old daughter of Kim and Kanye West stole the show during Kim’s latest Instagram post. The KKW Beauty CEO posted a photo of her, West, North and their oldest son Saint. In the photo, Kim and Saint are wearing all black, with Saint in shorts and a t-shirt and Kim in long pants and sandals. Kanye also went for a casual look, wearing sweat pants and a large hoodie.

North seemingly wanted to have her own look for the family’s outing. The celebrity tot wore light blue pants with a multi-colored shirt with yellow fur on the sleeves. She paired the look with matching furry sandals and a chrome oversized backpack, which she wore around her shoulder. Her hair was styled in two buns with a middle part.

At the time of writing, the family photo received more than 1 million likes from Kim’s 145 million followers. The photo also received more than 7,000 comments under the photo. Many of Kim’s followers commented on her oldest daughter’s keen fashion sense.

“Ummmm I’m gonna start raiding Norths closet!!” said Kim’s friend La La Anthony.

“North stands out soooo much her personality is just out there,” another follower chimed in.

North was also referred to as a “fashion icon” by some of Kim’s followers. Life & Style reports that North has been expressing her personal style lately. Back in July, she attended her great-grandmother MJ’s 85th birthday party rocking a fake nose ring, giving her a “Gwen Stefani vibe” from when the songstress fronted No Doubt in the 90s. The photo of North rocking the nose ring on Kim’s Instagram page received mixed reviews of both praise and concern that the look was possibly too much for the young famous child.

Life & Style also shared that Kim and her family are enjoying their time together in Japan. While Kim and Kanye’s youngest children Chicago and Psalm were noticeably missing from her Instagram post, the couple is seemingly having a blast showing their eldest children around.

On Tuesday, August 6, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared photos of the family at teamLab Borderless, a museum in Japan. In the first photo, Kim poses with Kanye wearing a zebra-printed and pink curve-hugging dress. In the next two, she is cozying up with North, who decided to go more casual with a white hoodie, oversized pants and a gold chain.

Fans of Kim Kardashian can keep up with the reality star on Instagram for more updates.