Body-Positive Model Hunter McGrady Smolders In Red Yoga Clothes

Hunter McGrady is promoting healthy choices on her Instagram as she joins her fellow model and friend Kate Upton in her Share Strong movement. To do so, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform on Thursday to share a snapshot of herself in workout clothes as she strikes a yoga pose to encourage her followers to make choices that improve not only their physical well-being but also their mental health.

In the photo, McGrady is standing on the edge of a pool as she rocks a red-hot tank top with spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that puts her buxom physique front and center. She teamed her top with matching scarlet yoga pants that sit around her navel area, hugging the curves of her lower body.

The snapshot shows the 26-year-old model engaging in a tree pose, with one foot on her inner thigh, and both hands stretched up and touching overhead. While McGrady is wearing oversize sunglasses in the shot, it is still visible that she has her eyes closed, in a meditative way. In the caption, the model shared with her fans that she needs to carve out some time to meditate or pray in order for her to have a productive day.

The post — which McGrady shared with her more than half a million Instagram followers — garnered over 8,800 likes and upwards of 70 comments within just a couple of hours of being posted, promising to rack up quite a bit more interactions as the day progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to express their admiration for her and to engage with her caption, in which she asked her followers to share what makes them strong.

“Thank you for sharing this. I also believe praying helps make me strong but I also need that component of making my body feel healthier too. Thank you for this!” one user wrote.

“Lemon water and yoga first, then I do all the things,” another one shared.

Upton announced her Share Strong initiative on her Instagram earlier today. In three separate posts, she explained that she launched the movement to give women a platform to share about their struggle and experiences, while seeking what makes them strong.

“I’m strong for my daughter, I want her to feel comfortable to radiate strength, power and confidence. I realize that starts with me. Now I encourage you to join the conversation and share why you’re strong,” Upton said in one of the Instagram posts.