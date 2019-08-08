Alessandra Ambrosio’s Boat And Bikini Snap Sends Temperatures Soaring On Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio has been wowing her Instagram followers nonstop with snaps from her luxurious Italian vacation, and the latest addition to her feed certainly followed suit.

On Thursday, August 8, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform again with a new photo from her trip that has quickly gotten noticed by her millions of fans. The geotag on the post placed the babe in Ischia, Italy, where she was enjoying a relaxing ride on a boat and taking in the beautiful scenery around her. Alessandra’s 10 million followers on the social media platform were treated to a double dose of beauty with the picturesque background of the snap as well as the model herself, who was yet again showing off her incredible bikini body in a minuscule two-piece that left very little to the imagination.

Alessandra sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty swimwear that was from her own brand GAL Floripa, which she launched earlier this year and often shows off on social media. Her strapless orange ombre top hardly contained her voluptuous assets that nearly spilled out from every angle, making for a seriously busty display. The piece knotted together right in the middle of her bust with shell-adorned ties, drawing even more attention to the exposed area. The matching bottoms of the set were of a high-cut style that left the stunner’s bronzed legs and famous curves very much within eyesight, and her fans certainly did not seem to mind the skin-baring display. Two drawstrings tied together on the waistband that sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame even more.

The Brazilian bombshell added some bling to her look with a set of bracelets on both wrists as well as a stack of necklaces that fell down her bare chest. Her brunette tresses were wrapped up in a plush white towel — possibly to dry them off after a long day of swimming in the ocean — and her face was makeup free to show off her striking features and natural beauty.

Fans of the supermodel quickly showered the new photo with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped more than 15,000 times after just 30 minutes of going live to Instagram and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section as well to leave compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are just so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another called her a “queen.”

“You are so sexy, I can’t look away,” commented a third.

Alessandra is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty recently modeled another piece from her swimwear collection on Instagram. The Talisman one-piece featured a sexy wrap design and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.