‘TATBILB’ Star Lana Condor Shows Off Incredible Curves In Sexy Swimsuit

The actress looked amazing in her striped swimsuit.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor, 22, flaunted her fit physique in an adorable striped swimsuit. The actress uploaded a flirty progression of photos on Instagram. In the first image, the stunner is seen on a boat with her tasteful cleavage on full display. She playfully wags a finger at the camera. In the second picture, she is closer to the photographer, leaning forward. The actress laughs with her short, dark hair covering half her face. The third image shows Lana continuing to giggle.

Lana’s followers seemed to adore the post.

“How the heck are you so perfect?” asked a fan.

“Okay actual goddess much,” said another, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Ahhh you’re so beautiful,” a third commenter chimed in.

Lana’s post has racked up over 314,000 likes.

The Netflix star posted similar pictures on August 8, noted Metro. In the photos, Lana is seen in the same swimsuit, soaking up the sun and eating food with friends. The actress enjoyed the boat trip with her TATBIB castmates Noah Centineo, Madeleine Arthur, and Trezzo Mahoro. Actor Diego Velázquez and Lana’s long-term boyfriend Anthony De La Torre also joined in on the fun.

The series of photos has more than 740,400 likes.

Despite living with Anthony, rumors often circulate that Lana and Noah are an item. According to Elle, however, the co-stars made a no-dating pack before filming the movie to ensure their relationship remained platonic.

“We kind of made a contract and set boundaries and then I’m so happy that we did that because the movie turned out great and now we’re doing a sequel,” Lana explained on a January 11 episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The actress conceded the pair does have undeniable chemistry.

“We still have the spark,” Lana confided.

Elle noted the actress did not anticipate her boyfriend receiving hateful messages from fans, who believed she should be dating Noah instead.

“It was so hurtful for both of us… Why are you coming for someone who has no part of this story? If you say you support me, why would you hurt someone I love?” the actress told Cosmopolitan in February.

Lana has since made it a point to discuss her beau during interviews to clear up any rumors she is dating her co-star.

“People are starting to understand that you’re not necessarily the person you play on screen,” she revealed.

To see more of Lana, be sure to watch the upcoming movie To All The Boys I’ve Ever Loved Before 2 on Netflix.