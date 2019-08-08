First Season Of ‘Ghost Hunters’ Reboot On A&E Begins On August 21 In Paranormal Push

One half of the original TAPS team is back and he actually has the name on his side.

As the summer is coming to a close and fall starts to roll in, the spooky feelings inside of everyone are beginning to come out. People are preparing for Halloween, and that includes different cable networks as they bring forth horror movies and shows that generate the true spirit. Old-school paranormal fans need to prepare even sooner as the first season of the Ghost Hunters reboot is set to begin on A&E on August 21, 2019.

A&E is really looking ahead to the fall with a huge paranormal push that is bringing forth a number of related TV shows. The Hollywood Reporter had a message from Elaine Frontain Bryant, who is the executive vice president and head of programming of A&E, and it detailed how viewers really want more of the supernatural and unknown.

“Paranormal worked really well for us in the past. It feels like it’s a time in the country where there’s a trend for people to be spiritual without being overly religious. I think paranormal programming can feed that, while being entertainment-forward.”

On August 21, Ghost Hunters will begin anew with a reboot after spending 11 seasons on SyFy from 2004 to 2016. The first season will have at least 20 episodes, and it is quite possible that there will be additional seasons if it ends up being a success for the network.

The Ghost Hunters are answering paranormal calls across America starting Wednesday, August 21st at 9PM on @AETV. #ghosthunters pic.twitter.com/BxdrEqCUDy — Ghost Hunters (@ghosthunters) July 31, 2019

Heading up the team is TAPS and series original Grant Wilson, who will be a member of the on-air team as well as an executive producer. His team has been handpicked by him, and they will travel around to help those struggling with unexplained events they can’t quite understand.

Daryl Marston, Kristen Luman, Brandon Alvis, Mustafa Gatollari, Brian Murray, and Richel Stratton will make up the primary on-air team. Behind the scenes, though, there will be a lot of others keeping everything running smoothly as cases come in and mysteries are checked out.

Ghost Hunters isn’t the only new-ish paranormal show with familiar faces that is coming this fall.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a new series called Ghost Nation is going to debut on The Travel Channel, and you’ll recognize even more of the cast. Jason Hawes, one of the other original TAPS members, will be joined by Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango for the all-new series that will have a similar premise.

There is no exact start date set for Ghost Nation as of yet, but it is expected to debut on The Travel Channel in the fourth quarter of 2019. As for the reboot of Ghost Hunters, it will begin its first new season on August 21, 2019, so tune into A&E for all the spooky fun.