‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Kate Bock Flaunts Insane Figure And Chiseled Abs In Tiny White Bikini

Kate Bock is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Thursday, August 8, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model suited up for her trip to the Hamptons, and shared a sizzling snap of her vacation look to the social media platform that quickly got noticed by her 544,000 followers. The camera captured the 26-year-old striking a sexy pose by the beach as the sun fell over her flawless figure that was covered by nothing more than a skintight white bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

Kate sent pulses racing in the itty-bitty two-piece that left very little to the imagination. It consisted of a long line strapless top that clung tight to her voluptuous assets and torso, accentuating her slender frame and leaving her decolletage completely bare aside from a dainty chain necklace. It cut off just below her bosom to show off her flat midsection and rock hard abs that were almost impossible to ignore.

Meanwhile, the lower half of the blonde bombshell’s minuscule bikini was even skimpier than the top. It’s dangerously high cut design left her famous curves completely exposed and offered a peak at her peachy derriere as she posed with one of her long, toned legs bent at the knee and crossed over the other. Its thin waistband sat high on her hips to draw eyes towards her chiseled torso even more — though it is hard to believe it even went unnoticed in the first place.

The model added some edge to her look with a pair of cat eye sunglasses that she adjusted on her face, and a few bracelets for a bit more bling. Her long, blonde tresses were worn down in loose waves that were gathered to one side and cascaded over her shoulder, and sported a makeup free face to let her natural beauty and striking features shine.

Fans of the bikini babe were quick to show some love for the skin-baring new upload on her page. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up over 6,500 likes within just three hours of going live to Instagram. Several took to the comments section as well to shower the stunner in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Such a beauty,” one person wrote, while another called Kate a “stunner.”

“Breathtakingly gorgeous,” commented a third.

Kate has shown off her impressive bikini body more times than one this summer. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the babe recently shared another sizzling post that included not just one, but two steamy shots of her in some skimpy swimwear, driving her followers absolutely wild.