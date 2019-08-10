Chantel Jeffries Sizzles In A Tiny White Bikini On Instagram

American model Chantel Jeffries, who is best known for her amazing body on Instagram, exactly knows how to keep her fans and followers thoroughly interested in her modeling activities. For the purpose, she makes sure to post several bikini pictures of herself to titillate her 4.4 million followers.

The current week has been no exception, as the 26-year-old model took to her account and posted several skin-baring pictures, each one of which gained significant traction.

In her recent-most share, Chantel could be seen wearing a tiny white bikini that allowed her to flaunt her perky breasts as well as her taut stomach and well-toned thighs. The model posed for the picture immediately after swimming in the sea because of which her hair and body could be seen completely drenched — a move that added an extra tinge of sexiness to the picture.

The stunner exuded a lot of confidence by going for a makeup-free look while she let her brunette tresses down. Per the geotag, the picture was snapped at Porto Cervo — an Italian seaside resort in northern Sardinia.

Within less than 30 minutes of going live, the picture has racked up more than 114,000 likes and about 600 comments which shows that Chantel is very popular on Instagram and fans always eagerly wait for her to post new snaps.

Her fellow models, including Jocelyn, Brittny Gastineau, Maya Henry, and Denise Schaefer also liked and commented on the picture to show support and appreciation.

Chantel also shared a second picture in the same post where she could be seen wearing a gorgeous, crochet white dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She let her hair down and accessorized with multiple chain necklaces and a white-framed pair of sunglasses.

Prior to posting the bikini snapshot, the model shared a glamorous picture from her Italian trip where she could be seen dressed up in a beautiful red dress. The model opted for a full face of makeup and accessorized with diamond drop earrings to ramp up the glamour. The picture has amassed a whopping 334,000 likes and about 1,600 comments as of the writing of this article.

Per the hashtag that Chantel used in the caption, the picture was captured while the model was attending the UNICEF Summer Gala that recently took place in Sardinia. The charity event was held to support UNICEF’s activities in protecting children’s rights worldwide.

According to an article by The Evening Standard, other celebrities who were in attendance at the event included Emily Ratajkowski, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordan Barrett.