‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Anita Stuns Chelsea

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, August 8 brings a series of arguments to Genoa City. Abby and Summer fight over who is the worst while Kyle and Theo get into it over the past. Plus, Sharon and Rey were not happy to see each other at Kyle and Lola’s party, and Anita brought Connor back to town.

Anita (Catherine Bach) and Connor (Judah Mackey) arrived at Nick’s (Joshua Morrow). Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) offered Anita $1 million of the $5 million she received from Calvin, but Anita turned it down, shocking Chelsea. Anita wondered why Chelsea did not go to Adam (Mark Grossman), and Chelsea admitted that the man she loved no longer exists. When Chelsea let Connor know that they would stay in Genoa City, he wondered why.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) shared an awkward moment at Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) joint bachelor/bachelorette party. When Rey brought up Adam, Sharon shut him down. Ultimately, Sharon decided she wasn’t in the mood to party, so she left, and since Billy (Jason Thompson) felt the same way, he joined Sharon. Later Billy told Sharon about his recent talks with Delia. He let her know he’s not sure his professional counselor can handle what he’s going through. Sharon wondered if Billy believes Delia is a ghost.

At the party, several people give toasts to Lola and Kyle. When Theo (Tyler Johnson) takes the mic, he gives a speech about Kyle’s life beginning with Lola. Ultimately, Kyle cut him off, and then he and Theo argued about an incident with a 17-year-old girl that apparently could have died, and Kyle paid off.

Also at the party, during a beautiful video that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) created of Lola and Kyle and children, Summer (Hunter King) made some snarky comments, which Abby (Melissa Ordway) did not like. Summer felt like the whole thing was an attempt to create some epic love story for the couple. Abby told Summer to have some self-respect and leave the party since she’s unwanted. However, Summer told her aunt what a loser she is, and then Summer listed off all of Abby’s failed love affairs. The list included Summer’s man Austin, and things got ugly. Abby screamed at Summer to leave, but Summer refused. Then Abby told her niece that she tricked Kyle into marrying her, and Summer got a bucket of ice and doused Abby. Mariah ran to break up the fight.