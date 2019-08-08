Tori Spelling Discusses Potential Role On ‘RHOBH’ With Andy Cohen During ‘WWHL’ Appearance

Tori Spelling would love to be a part of the Bravo TV series.

Tori Spelling is a “little bit” offended that Andy Cohen never asked her to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week, the actress admitted that she was hurt and offended by the fact that she wasn’t offered a role, especially considering that one of her co-stars was asked.

“I’m like the biggest fan and I feel like I grew up in Beverly Hills and this one’s been asked,” Spelling said, giving a nod to her BH 90210 co-star Jenni Garth, who was seated beside her.

According to Garth, she was asked to join the show a couple of years ago but declined the position because she was uninterested in participating in another reality show after appearing in her own CMT series years ago.

While Cohen seemed to be curious about the way in which Spelling would fit in with the cast, Spelling assured the host that she actually knew a number of the women in the series, including Denise Richards, who recently landed her own role on BH 90210, Lisa Rinna, and Kyle Richards.

Spelling has also gotten to know Teddi Mellencamp, who she hired as her accountability coach last summer, which means she has relationships with more cast members than not.

As The Inquisitr revealed earlier this week, Spelling first brought up the topic of a role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during an appearance on SiriusXM Radio’s The Jenny McCarty Show, where Garth confirmed she was previously approached by Bravo TV.

“I was like, ‘I’m the furthest thing from a desperate housewife,'” Garth explained to host Jenny McCarthy, via Us Weekly. “Is it Desperate Housewives?”

After Garth joked about her decision to turn down the network’s offer, Spelling admitted that she was “really sad” that she was never considered for a position on the show.

“I was born in Beverly Hills, so I have one thing going for me,” Spelling explained. “I’m married with a lot of kids, drama follows me everywhere, they’ve never asked me!”

Although a future on the series is uncertain, Spelling certainly has a lot working in her favor, especially now that the cast is down one member following the sudden exit of longtime star Lisa Vanderpump.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to go into production sometime in the coming months and will likely air sometime in 2020.