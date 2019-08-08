Sara Underwood Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Waterfall Snap

Sara Underwood looked to be enjoying the great outdoors in her latest Instagram update on Thursday.

In the photo, she leaned against a wood rail near a beautiful waterfall. Sara wore a strapless pink bustier that showed plenty of her full bosom. She paired the look with ripped blue jeans for a casual, chic look. With bare feet, Underwood appeared to be in her element as she smiled for the camera. With her wavy hair loose and natural tones in her makeup, the beauty looked relaxed and happy.

While the location of the photo was not given, it could have been literally anywhere, as Underwood has done her fair share of traveling this summer. From hot springs in Iceland to the forests of British Columbia, Sara has seen a lot of the world and captured some amazing nature shots along the way.

Thursday’s was no different, and her fans were quick to point out what they liked about the snap.

“That’s a good smile and an awesome nature site,” one follower wrote.

“this photo is perfect,” said another.

“Always so beautiful. You pick some of the best spots,” one fan commented.

“I could look at you all day,” one fan told the beauty, while others mentioned how pretty Underwood looked.

Underwood, a former Playboy Playmate of the Year, seems to be passionate about travel and exploring new places.

Fans of the Instagram sensation will remember that Underwood used to host the cable show “Attack of the Show,” but many of her new fans only know her from her steamy pics in exotic locales. The beauty has amassed 9.5 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, and that number is likely to rise if she continues to share titillating snaps that capture the beauty of nature.

Underwood is proud of one of her most recent endeavors — building tiny homes with her boyfriend, Jacob Witzling. Together, the two like to create unique, whimsical cabins. She has a YouTube Channel called Cabinland, in which she and Witzling chronicle their experiences while building the cabins.

The couple even built a tiny cabin on top of an F-250 truck.

The couple also has bigger projects for the future. They are planning to purchase land in the Pacific Northwest, where they want to build several of the cabins. The tiny homes will be in a forested area where they will be connected by a trail system on the property, according to design website Dwell.