Sofia Richie’s Soaking-Wet Bikini Pics Are Creeping People Out As Kardashian-Jenner Italy Vacation Goes Viral

Sofia Richie’s latest bikini display has caused a stir. The 20-year-old model and girlfriend of Scott Disick is just one of the high-profile members of the inner Kardashian-Jenner circle currently making headlines for a vacation in Italy set to ring in Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday.

Media outlets are bursting at the seams with paparazzi images of Kylie and her family – from The Daily Mail’s report of Kylie boarding a $250 million super yacht to TMZ’s photos appearing to show a wedding dress being loaded onto the private jet that whisked the famous clan away.

Fresh photos have emerged of Sofia seeming to have the time of her life. The model was photographed earlier today by The Daily Mail, with photos showing her right on the water with boyfriend Scott Disick, plus Kylie Jenner’s best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. Alongside Sofia, the 36-year-old Talentless founder and 22-year-old influencer were looking their usual glamorous selves as they enjoyed a watersports outing. Naturally, they came appropriately clad for the occasion, with Sofia wowing in a floral-print strung bikini and Stassie contrasting in a green two-piece. An ocean activity is going to come with its splashing, and unsurprisingly, Sofia was photographed soaking wet.

Viewers to The Daily Mail’s images have been leaving their thoughts. It looks like Sofia’s complicated personal situation has caused a bit of a commotion.

Sofia Richie joins the Jenner clan in Italy to celebrate Kylie's 22nd birthday https://t.co/B0maEFOJ5w — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 8, 2019

“The epitome of hollyweird, where her best pal Kylie is the sister of her boyfriend’s baby mother” was the most upvoted comment with 430 users agreeing.

The comment likely pertains to Disick being Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy. Kylie Jenner is, of course, Kourtney’s younger sister.

It looked like this set of viewers had the entire family history sussed out.

“Not forgetting the fact that Kylie was dating Tyga who has a child with Blac Chyna who also has a child with Rob, Kylie’s brother,” another user wrote with 362 users upvoting the comment.

“I always hang out with my new boyfriend’s ex’s family….not,” another said.

Sofia’s presence in what is ultimately an unusual love triangle has proven a major talking point for followers of this famous clan. While Kourtney and Scott split in 2015, the couple remains in one another’s lives as they co-parent their three children. Sofia and Scott kicked off their relationship in 2017, with the model spending increasing amounts of time with Scott’s children. A Mexican getaway last year proved very high-profile as Kourtney joined Sofia and Scott, with the father of three sharing a photo of his current girlfriend and ex to social media.

Other remarks pertained to Scott and Sofia’s age gap, alongside their early encounters prior to dating.

“Dating the man who was around most of her childhood…sick!!!” one user wrote.

While not all comments saw eyebrows being raised, it looks like this set of photos has somewhat creeped viewers out.