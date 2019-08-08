Anastasia Karanikolaou Flaunts Insane Bikini Body Ahead Of Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Celebrations

Anastasia Karakinolaou has touched down in Italy ahead of her best friend Kylie Jenner’s lavish birthday party, but she is already turning heads along the way.

The model shared a photo on her Instagram page on Wednesday to announce to her fans that she had arrived in the southern European country after spending a few days in Ibiza, Spain. But it wasn’t just any photo — it was a super-sexy bikini snap in which she showcased her insane hourglass figure and taut stomach, much to her followers’ delight.

In the new snap, Stassie rocked a bright neon pink bikini that could barely contain her ample assets. She sat on a white wall as she struck a sultry pose for the camera, putting on her signature poker face as she hid her blue eyes behind a pair of cool white sunglasses. Bringing her left hand up to adjust the shades, Stass also showed off her long nails and some accessories, including a couple of bracelets, some rings across her fingers, and a pair of large, gold hoop earrings.

Kylie’s BFF decided to style her short blonde locks into a messy bun, exuding some very serious beach vibes. In fact, her golden tan is due to her living her summer to the fullest, having already been to places such as Cannes, Anguilla, Turks and Caicos, and Mykonos since the beginning of bikini season.

Later in the day, she decided to dress up a little more for a different outing. Rocking a revealing white top with some ripped jeans and a pair of white sneakers, Stassie sported a decidedly more casual vibe as she stepped out. She also took the opportunity to tell her fans that she will be collaborating with popular clothing brand Missguided. The brand also posted a photo of her in a sexy pink minidress on their official Instagram page, telling their followers to keep an eye out for the big news dropping on September 20.

The 22-year-old has been enjoying her European vacation alongside some of her closest friends, but it was time for her to be reunited with her bestie to celebrate Kylie’s 22nd birthday on August 10. According to Hollywood Life, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly rented a luxury yacht to host her luxurious bash.

She was spotted boarding a boat with Stassie, her beau Travis Scott, as well as her mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, this Wednesday. Joining them on this trip to Italy are also power couple Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, and a few more of Kylie’s pals. Big sister Kourtney Kardashian, who is also in southern Italy with her kids at the moment, is expected to attend the party as well.