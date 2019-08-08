Kylie Jenner Cuddles With Travis Scott On Italian Vacation Amid Marriage Rumors

Kylie and Travis looked adorable, cuddled up together.

Kylie Jenner continued the preemptive celebration of her 22nd birthday, reports Hollywood Life. The beauty mogul was spotted enjoying her lavish Italian vacation with boyfriend Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster. Travis, 28, and Kylie, 21, were photographed cuddling before having a romantic dinner in Positano. The mother of one appeared to be sitting on her man’s lap, leaning against his chest.

The reality star looked adorable in glasses and a diamond necklace. Her tasteful cleavage was on full display in a low, black top. Travis kept it casual in a multicolored button-up shirt.

Kylie’s birthday crew included Anastasia Karanikolaou, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble. The group flew on a private plane to Italy on August 6. According to TMZ, Kylie was photographed on the tarmac of Van Nuys Airport holding a garment bag with what appeared to be a wedding dress inside. Many fans believed Travis and Kylie were planning to wed during their trip. However, various sources told the publication that simply is not the case. An insider stated that the television personality would never get married without her sisters by her side. TMZ surmised Kylie brought along a wedding dress on the trip with the intention to mess with people.

An additional source also told ET that the marriage rumors are false.

“She’s headed to Italy for her birthday,” said the source. “She’s definitely not getting married on this trip.”

Rumors of the billionaire getting married have been circulating for quite some time. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Travis Scott revealed he wants to make it official with the mother of his child.

“We was just two kids, f***ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding,” said the “Sicko Mode” artist about his relationship. “We ain’t run out of things to say. And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’ We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

E! News noted Kylie recently showed off some serious bling by wearing it on her left ring finger, which furthered speculation the mother of one is engaged.

To see more of Kylie and Travis, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airing Sunday, September 8 on the E! Network.