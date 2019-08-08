UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Flaunts Killer Body In Racy White Bikini

Brittney Palmer is living her best life as she enjoys sunny Greece this summer. While having fun in the sun, the model finds time to share snippets of her trip with her Instagram fans who are delighted to follow the details of her Mediterranean adventure. That is what the American UFC ring girl did on Wednesday when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini that puts her envy-inducing body in full evidence.

In the photo, Palmer is leaning against a rock on a beach in Mykonos — as indicated by the geotag she included with her post — as she rocks a white two-piece bathing suit that consists of a loose-fitting triangle top with no underwire structure and two spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders. The fit of the top puts her cleavage on full display, while helping accentuate her buxom figure. The model and ring girl teamed her top with a pair of matching white bottoms whose thick straps sit high on her sides, showcasing her curvy hips while leaving her incredibly toned abs exposed. According to one of the tags she added to her photo, the swimsuit she is wearing is from White Fox Boutique, an Australian brand of women’s clothing.

Palmer completed her look with a matching white wrap boasting a metallic blue strap that ties at the front, which, according to one of the tags, is from Sensi Studio. She accessorized her elegant beach outfit with a small brown leather purse by Chloe and oversize shades that help protect her eyes from the Mediterranean sun.

Palmer is leaning back onto the rock near some succulents while the deep blue Aegean Sea glistens in the background. The 32-year-old bombshell is wearing her caramel hair swept over to one side and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Palmer shared with her more than 1 million Instagram followers — had garnered nearly 11,000 likes and upwards of 125 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and style, and to share their admiration for the San Diego native.

“Daaaaaamn SHE SLAYS,” one use raved, pairing the comment with a series of blue heart emoji.

“Can’t handle the perfection!” another one chimed in, trailing the comment with a black heart.

“There she is looking awesome as always!!” a third fan added.