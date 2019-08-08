Emma Watson Trashed By Fans For Minidress In L.A. Paparazzi Photos

Emma Watson tends not to receive negative feedback on the style front. The Harry Potter actress is known for her classy wardrobe and understated elegance, with many finding the star’s looks a breath of fresh air in a world increasingly dominated by celebrities and their eye-popping outfits. Emma’s eco-friendly wardrobe has also been chronicled by Elle.
It looks like Emma has fallen under fire for her latest look, though. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail on Wednesday night showed the 29-year-old partying at West Hollywood, California’s The Bungalow. Emma hadn’t opted for a risqué outfit, but rather, she appeared to be channeling her trademark, low-frills look. The brunette was photographed in a ruffly, floral-patterned minidress with a culotte finish. The baggy number was paired with a leather biker jacket and white Birkenstocks.
Viewers to the newspaper’s images have been leaving their thoughts via comments. Hurtful as some were, they did seem to be voicing an overall sentiment of disapproval with regards to Emma’s choice of outfit.
“Emma is an extremely slim lady but those culottes make her look 20 stone” was the most upvoted comment.
While the remark appeared to throw Emma a compliment over her slender frame, it did use British weight terminology to suggest that the actress’s outfit made her look obese.
View this post on Instagram
@teatumjones have joined @goodonyou_app ⭐️ allowing them to vocalise the work they’ve been doing to move towards being a better, pro-social, sustainable and modern brand. ✨ I love that their SS19 collection was inspired by interviews with activists & campaigners (including @jusmarai ????) working to End Violence Against Women & Girls! Our collaboration for @g7 fit like a glove ????????
“Horrible outfit. What’s with the shoes?” another user asked.
“She must be very sure in her own sense of style to go out in public in that outfit,” another added with a harsh tone.
“What the f is she wearing?” also saw a user question the star’s style.
Emma is considered somewhat of a style icon by many. The star has been snapped up by major fashion brands, including British designer Burberry. Emma’s looks may not front media outlets for being ultra-glam or covered in designer logos, but fans would likely argue that Emma’s low-key approach adds to her appeal. The star has been spotted with Louis Vuitton handbags, but these appearances have generally come with Emma’s trademark stamp: the logo just isn’t in your face with this girl.
View this post on Instagram
????✨✌???? So honoured to be working alongside Nobel Peace Laureates @nadia_murad_taha, @drdenismukwege @ouidedbouchamaoui, and other ???? thought leaders, ???? creatives and ???????????? campaigners such as @AranyaJohar Assia Benziane @missaissa as part of the Gender Equality Council advising the G7 this year during the French Presidency. ???? It's a source of sadness to us all that Nasrin Sotoudeh can only participate in absentia. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ???????????? Together we’ll be continuing the work of the first Council convened last year in Canada and will be pushing G7 states and others to do more to make gender equality a reality at home and abroad. ⏰ At a time when many might feel a loss of confidence in politicians and the state, it's easy to forget how vital ???? national governments and????????⚖️ legislation are in the ⚙️ wheel of factors that create meaningful and lasting change.♟???? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ❤️???? Disengaging is quite simply not an option when in many parts of the world, we're seeing roll-backs ???????? on women and girls' rights and ???????? cutbacks and corrosions to the basic state services that guarantee these rights. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ????????♀️ As a Council, we’ll be recommending ways that states can improve their laws ????????✍???? to strengthen women’s rights and will be encouraging them to make new commitments to ensure accountability and access to justice. ????⚖️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ????????♀️???? The clock is ticking though and we have a lot of work to do before the G7 meets in the summer, ⏳☀️ but I'm excited to work alongside so many experts I admire, and to learn from my Council colleagues and the civil society groups that come together as W7. ✊???????? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As one of the youngest members of the group, ???????? I hope to bring the perspective of different generations to the table, as well as ensuring that the voices of the many activists, campaigners, women's organisations and movements that I've spent the past years working with and???????????? listening to, reverberate through the Council's work. ???????? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @g7 #g7biarritz
Nonetheless, comments slamming Emma over her club look proved overwhelming.
“Toddler outfit. No just no,” one user wrote.
“Was it a theme night? ‘Worst Outfit’ ‘What Not to Wear,'” another said.
Feedback to Emma’s looks is usually more positive over on her Instagram, where 51.4 million followers await the star’s updates. Emma’s account is followed by major stars including Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and Gwen Stefani.