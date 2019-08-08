Nicolas Cage Went On A Crazy Quest For The Holy Grail

Nicolas Cage might be known for his eccentricities, but his latest profile in The New York Times Magazine might be his most unusual interview yet. The Raising Arizona star discussed everything from his beliefs on psychology to his mysterious quest to find the mythical Hoy Grail.

“I started following mythology and I was finding properties that aligned with that. It was almost like National Treasure,” he explained, referencing the cult favorite film in which he tracked down priceless treasures in American history.

“It’s like when you build a library,” he continued. “You read a book, and in it there’s a reference to another book, and then you buy that book, and then you attach the references.”

“For me it was all about where was the grail? Is it at Glastonbury? Does it exist?… “

Cage added that giving credence to the theory was that Glastonbury was supposedly a resting ground for the two cruets of Joseph, which many believe are the manifestations of the Holy Grail. The two cruets are supposed to be one of blood and one of sweat. Cage even confessed that he believed the spring at Glastonbury tasted of blood, though he admitted that it could have been because of the high iron content in the water.

The Moonstruck actor then admitted that he even purchased a home in Rhode Island after it was rumored that much of the original population of Glastonbury decamped to the North Atlantic state.

This was not the only instance in which Cage discussed his fascination with mystical objects. He also spoke of his belief in “nouveau shamanic acting,” in which he used special objects to help center him during movie shoots. For example, Cage discussed how he had a “sarcophagus that’s a greenish color and looks like King Tut” sewn into his jacket while filming Ghost Rider.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Cage also discussed owning a dinosaur skull, which he called “unfortunate.” The actor spent over $275,000 on the rare skull at an auction, allegedly beating out fellow Hollywood star Leonardo diCaprio. However, Cage later learned that the skull had been illegally stolen from Mongolia. He then gave back the fossil, never recouping his investment.

The dinosaur skull was not the only odd creature to have crossed paths with the actor. He also owned an octopus, and even owned two king cobras. However, Cage confessed that the cobras were poor pets, as they tried to hypnotize him, only to lunge at him later. Cage was forced to re-home the cobras at a zoo after the neighborhood association found out about his unusual pet.

Despite his love of adventure, though, Cage also confessed that at this point in his life, he is happiest just being home by himself.

“I heavily prefer to not go out. I’d rather just stay at home… I’d much rather let my work and not my personal life speak for me,” he concluded.