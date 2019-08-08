Kate Hudson Twins With Daughter Rani In Adorable Insta Snaps

Kate Hudson and her daughter, Rani Rose, make the cutest pair!

As fans know, the actress gave birth to her first baby girl this past October, and she announced the news to her followers with a sweet post on Instagram. Hudson is also the proud mom to two sons — Ryder and Bingham. The 40-year-old regularly shares photos and posts dedicated to all three of her children, and earlier today, she melted fans’ hearts as she twinned with daughter Rani Rose.

In the sweet new set of photos, Hudson and her baby girl look like two peas in a pod. The first photo in the series of two shows Hudson standing in a hallway as she is all smiles for the adorable shot. The mother of three wears a white dress that features a black stitched pattern on the top and bottom. She wears a brown belt to show off her trim waist, accessorizing the look with a pair of sunglasses, dangly feather earrings, and a bunch of gold chain necklaces.

The 40-year-old holds her daughter in her arms and she wears the same exact outfit as her mother. Rani is also all smiles for the image as she holds a little stuffed bunny rabbit in her arms. In the next photo in the series of two, Hudson and her daughter wear the same exact outfit but this time, they look into one another’s eyes.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the blonde beauty a ton of attention with over 109,000 likes in addition to 1,200-plus comments. While some chimed in on the photo to let the mother/daughter duo know that they look adorable, countless others asked Hudson where they got their outfits from.

“I love that you have a baby girl and she shares that big, marvelous smile with you and your mom,” one follower commented with a purple heart emoji.

“Oh my goodness that smile! Blessings to you and your beautiful family,” another Instagram user beamed.

“Omg where do i get these outfits,” one more Instagrammer asked.

Like many other celebrities have been doing in recent weeks, Hudson recently wrote an essay for InStyle to celebrate their 25th anniversary. In the piece, she talked about her career and family, noting that things are a little crazy for her because her children are all so spread apart in age. Ryder is 15-years-old, Bingham is 8-years-old, and Rani is about 10-months-old.

“My life is a bit of a juggling act with kids in completely different stages of their lives… it’s challenging once you’re outnumbered,” Hudson wrote. “For some reason, when you have a third baby, people go, ‘Oh, be careful!’ Of course, as usual, I didn’t heed the warning. I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever! I’m going in!'”

Fans can keep up with Kate and all of her adventures by giving her a follow on Instagram.