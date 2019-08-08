‘Maxim’ Model Rachel Bush Joins Her Little Sister Jordan For Racy Swimsuit Photo Shoot

Rachel Bush is making Instagram modeling a family business.

The Maxim model recently tapped her younger sister, Jordan, to appear in a racy photo shoot showing the very curvy sisters sporting some revealing swimwear. In the series of photos posted to Instagram, Rachel sported a black-and-white zip-up swimsuit while her younger sister opted for a leopard-print thong swimsuit.

The picture was a huge hit with Rachel’s followers, prompting more than 30,000 likes and all kinds of comments complimenting the sisters on their good looks.

“My favorite sisters,” one person wrote.

“sister goals,” another added.

Rachel has been steadily building her Instagram following thanks in large part to her husband, Buffalo Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer. The relationship helped Rachel gain some attention to her modeling career, helping her to more than double her Instagram followers in the last year. She now has over 1 million followers.

Rachel Bush’s fame is now helping out her younger sister, Jordan, who herself is an Instagram model with a more modest following of 102,000.

This is not the first time the Bush sisters have collaborated on a racy photo shoot. Back in mid-July, Rachel shared an Instagram picture of herself reclining on her stomach on the beach wearing only a very revealing string bikini. The 21-year-old model tagged her younger sister Jordan, adding another picture that showed how Jordan gave her a hand in setting up the photo shoot.

Those who follow Rachel Bush’s Instagram feed get plenty of glimpses at her family, including the young daughter that she and husband Jordan share.

Rachel said in an interview with SportsGossip that it has been difficult raising a baby at the age of 19 (she is now 21, and daughter Aliyah is 2), especially when they are traveling a lot for her husband’s football games.

“Honestly, it’s a lot of work. Before having Aliyah it was a piece of cake. Besides the constant worrying about Jordan getting hurt or being alone when he traveled I was fine. Living my best life! Lol. Then when Aliyah came in the picture my whole world flipped upside down! She’s the most precious little angel and my biggest blessing don’t get me wrong, but at 19 I wasn’t really ready to take on NFL wifey and mommy life all at once.”

More revealing pictures of Rachel Bush can be found on her Instagram page. Those who want to check out Jordan Bush can see more at her Instagram feed.