Tori Spelling’s Husband, Dean McDermott, Reveals Intimate Details About Their Sex Life

The actor opened up about his love for CBD lubricant on his podcast.

Actor Dean McDermott isn’t shy talking about sex. On the most recent episode of his podcast, Daddy Issues, co-hosted by Nicky Paris and Adam Hunter, the 52-year-old revealed he does the deed with his wife, Tori Spelling, every single day, reports Radar Online.

Dean went on to explain the couple uses CBD lubricant to make the experience even more enjoyable.

The father of six raved about the lubricant, calling it “fantastic” and “amazing.”

He later revealed Tori enjoys CBD lube just as much as he does.

Dean’s co-star, Adam, agreed cannabis-infused lube does wonders in the bedroom. He, however, stated he prefers THC lubricant.

The hosts proceeded to continue their conversation about marijuana by teasing their podcast guest, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards. They suggested Denise’s Bravo co-stars, particularly Camille Grammer, could benefit from cannabis.

“Give it to Camille, she needs to loosen up a little,” said Nicky.

“You just cut to a nice restaurant, where the housewives are supposed to meet for lunch, and no one is there, ’cause they are all [having sex] with THC oil,” added Dean, laughing.

According to People, Denise explained she only smoked weed twice in her life because she grew up in a strict household.

Dean has previously opened up about his sex life.

“We go every day,” disclosed the 52-year-old on a June episode of his podcast. “It never stops… my wife is so f***ing sexy.”

In the same month, the Canadian actor spoke about his cheating scandal, noted Us Weekly. In 2013, after seven years of marriage to Tori, Dean had an affair with Emily Goodhand.

“For me, it wasn’t about T. It was about inadequacies in myself, I felt so bad about myself, I felt like a piece of s***, I needed to do that to feel some kind of power,” he confided to his co-hosts on the first episode of his podcast.

Dean explained that he did not have guidance when he was growing up. He noted his father was not around and his mother died when he was just 15-years-old. Dean acknowledged his 20-year-old son Jack, from his first marriage to Mary Jo Eustace, helped him figure out how to be a better parent. The Tori & Dean: Inn Love star admitted he still makes mistakes, even after having six children.

Dean’s podcast, Daddy Issues, can be found on Spotify. To see more of Tori, be sure to watch the reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210, airing Wednesdays on Fox.