ICE Conducts Largest State Immigration Operation In U.S. History, Leaves Hundreds Of Children Homeless

In what is reportedly the most extensive single-state immigration enforcement action in the history of the United States, CNN reports that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested approximately 680 undocumented immigrants at seven sites in six different Mississippi cities. The raids were conducted at food-processing plants and are reportedly the result of the Homeland Security Investigation’s execution of administrative and criminal search warrants.

“Today, through the hard work of these men and women, we are once again becoming a nation of laws,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst.

WJTV reports that the aftermath was immediate. A large number of children of parents taken into custody were left homeless and had to rely on community leaders in Forest, Mississippi, for guidance. Many of the children were taken to the community gym, and strangers and neighbors had to pick them up after what was the first day of school for many of them.

“Government please show some heart,” cried 11-year-old Magdalena Gomez Gregorio. “Let my parent be free.”

“The children that I’m with their mom’s been here for 15 years and she has no record,” said Christina Peralta.

“A lot of people here have no record they’ve been here for 10 to 12 years.”

But thanks to good samaritans, it appears that the kids will have a place to sleep and food to eat for the time being.

“We’re going to have bedding available for them and we’re going to have food available for them just to get them through the night,” said Clear Creek Boot Camp owner Jordan Barnes. “And if they need transportation to school tomorrow we’ll also take care of that.”

Per The Inquisitr, the ICE was having a tough time rounding up immigrants as community members helped them avoid detection and immigrants began to learn their rights. In response, The Intercept reported that many agents are turning to deception and surveillance. For example, some agents impersonate police officers, potential employers, and ordinary citizens. Others are following immigrants on their way to work and arresting them at traffic stops or — as in the case of the Mississippi raids — at work.

Using false pretenses to make an arrest, also known as a ruse, is legal. Ruses have been encouraged by the ICE for at least 14 years, as was revealed by leaked internal memos from the ICE during the George W. Bush administration.

The ICE is also planning to expand its expedited removal deportation program so that immigrants can be fast-tracked out of the country if they’ve resided in the country for less than two years as opposed to the previous threshold of 14 days.