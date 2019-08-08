Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: A House Divided

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 9 reveal that the Forrester and Logan families will become divided. While a baby usually heralds a time of joy, it seems as if this time around, this particular baby may rip a family apart, as is discussed on She Knows Soaps.

Several months ago, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) gave birth alone in a Catalina clinic. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) led her to believe that Beth, Hope’s newborn, had been stillborn. In actuality, however, Reese had switched Hope’s perfectly healthy baby with a stillborn one, after she lost consciousness during the birth.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) uncovered the full story of what happened to Beth after some serious sleuthing. He found out that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) lied about giving birth at a Las Vegas hospital. Flo admitted that she was not the baby’s mother and that she had just been helping her friend, Reese, by posing as the birth mother of a baby who was actually Hope’s, Beth. Liam rushed to tell Hope the good news and they returned to the cliff house together.

At the cliff house, Liam and Hope marveled over Beth. Both commented on how it was quite remarkable that they had both been so involved in their daughter’s life without realizing it. The two reaffirmed their love for each other and declared that it would be a new start for them.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope and Liam are faced with the uncomfortable task of telling a worried Steffy that Phoebe is really Beth. pic.twitter.com/BfywIT4c2C — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 8, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that they will tell Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) the news that her adopted daughter is actually their own biological child Beth, and that Steffy will be devastated. Steffy is completely innocent and had no idea the adoption wasn’t legitimate. She raised and loved Phoebe, who is actually Beth, as if she were her own and was thrilled that Kelly (Zoe Pennington) would have a sibling to grow up with.

Steffy will break down when Hope voices her intention to take Beth home with her. According to the spoilers, she will cry, “Tell her not to take my baby.” While Liam is glad they have finally discovered the truth, he knows how much Steffy loves Beth, and he feels sorry for his ex-wife. At the same time, he knows that Hope has every right to the child who was stolen from her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that while Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be glad Hope has her baby back, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) won’t feel the same. His heart will go out to his daughter, Steffy, who now will have to pay for someone else’s deceit. As Brooke supports Hope’s claim to Beth, a divide between the Forresters and Logans is inevitable.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.