Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: A House Divided

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 9 reveal that the Forrester and Logan families will be divided. While a baby usually heralds a time of joy, it seems as if this time around this particular baby may rip a family apart, per She Knows Soaps.

Several months after Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) gave birth alone in a Catalina clinic, she has finally been reunited with her baby. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) led her to believe that Beth had died during childbirth. However, he had switched her baby with a stillborn one after she lost consciousness during the birth.

Liam uncovered the full story after some serious sleuthing and found out that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) lied about giving birth at a Las Vegas hospital. Flo admitted that she was not the baby’s mother and that she had just been helping her friend, Reese by posing as the birth mother. He rushed to tell Hope the news and they returned to the cliff house together.

At the cliff house, they marveled over Beth. Both remarked that it was quite remarkable that they had both been so involved in their daughter’s life without realizing it. They reaffirmed their love for each other and declared that it would be a new start for them.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that they will tell Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) the news and that she will be devastated. Steffy is completely innocent and had no idea that the adoption wasn’t legit. She raised and loved Phoebe/Beth as if she were her own and was thrilled that Kelly (Zoe Pennington) would have a sibling to grow up with.

Steffy will break down when Hope voices her intention to take the baby home with her. She will cry, “Tell her not to take my baby.” While Liam is glad that they finally discovered the truth, he knows how much Steffy loves Beth. He feels sorry for his ex-wife but at the same time knows that Hope has every right to the child who was stolen from her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that while Brooke will be glad that Hope has her baby back, Ridge won’t feel the same. His heart will go out to his daughter who will have to pay for someone else’s deceit. On the other hand, Brooke supports Hope’s claim to Beth.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.