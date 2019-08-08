‘Jersey Shore’ Spoilers: Mike Sorrentino Confronts Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Over Baby Mama Drama

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino took castmate and longtime pal Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to task on the latest teaser trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for his continued relationship troubles with baby mama Jen Harley. Ronnie’s romantic entanglement has overflowed into his relationships with his castmates and friends, and Mike decided that with his wedding to Lauren Pesce looming, enough was enough.

Mike sat down with Ronnie, whom he had asked to be one of his best men at his nuptials alongside Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino, to speak with him about what was really going on his life and troubled relationship, reported Page Six.

“I’ve been seeing some s–t lately, you know, on the ‘Gram and whatnot,” Sorrentino said to his pal. “Is everything cool?”

Ronnie then revealed he puts his personal information out on social media because he isn’t getting the reaction he wants from Harley, so he looks for affirmation from his followers.

“Why don’t you call me next time and I’ll be like, ‘put the phone down!'” Sorrentino said to his friend, noting that he had “never seen somebody on TMZ more than you, son. You crazy!”

The two pals, who have endured their own share of personal difficulties throughout the years, spoke about Ronnie’s issues and how Mike felt he could help.

Ronnie clapped back with, “Everything is good but we both feel embarrassed right now, you know? I mean it’s not a proud moment for either one of us.”

In a show of good intentions, Mike asked Ronnie if he would like to bring Jen to his and Lauren’s wedding, despite the misgivings of roommates Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, and Sorrentino himself. Ronnie accepted and hoped that by bringing Jen to the event, it would help matters in his own relationship as well as show his friends that he and Jen were serious about making their relationship work.

Throughout this season, fans saw Ronnie become more and more withdrawn as his issues with Harley deepened. For longtime fans of the show, his reaction was similar to when he and longtime love Sammi Giancola displayed their relationship issues for all their housemates to experience along with them.

Tonight’s long-awaited episode of the beloved MTV series will showcase Mike and Lauren’s November 2018 wedding extravaganza. The couple rushed to get to the altar after learning that Sorrentino would have to turn himself in at a federal corrections facility in January 2019 after being charged with tax evasion and being sentenced to eight months in prison.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.