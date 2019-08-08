Emily Ratajkowski’s Hairy Armpit Lingerie Pic Has Fans Unfollowing Her

Emily Ratajkowski is getting slammed – some might say unfairly so.

Earlier today, the supermodel took to Instagram. EmRata’s signature lingerie was all there, but so was a more unusual element. The 28-year-old had opted to be photographed with armpit hair visible in what appeared to be a photo geared towards liberation and empowerment.

Emily’s photo showed her from the waist up as she flaunted her sizzling frame in a lacy black bra. Hints of matching opaque bottoms were visible, although the camera didn’t detail the type of fabric they were made of. The brunette posed for the camera with her arms behind her head, wearing a direct gaze — but her underarm hair seemed to be the focus for her inspiring and body-positive caption.

While Emily’s update racked up likes – over 193,000 were clocked within 50 minutes – many comments left to the post proved markedly negative. Fans might argue that the backlash is an unexpected one: the world has gotten a lot more progressive, with free-spirited social media updates from celebrities often proving popular. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna may have replied with a positive comment that was upvoted, but a quick scroll through fan responses showed other reactions.

“That is nasty,” one fan wrote with over 792 users upvoting the comment.

“This is disgusting. I’m sorry” proved similarly popular with over 703 likes.

Multiple users appeared to take to the comments section to announce that they would no longer be subscribing to the model’s updates.

“Unfollowed,” a user wrote with 297 others agreeing.

“XDDDD UNFOLLOW,” proved likewise popular, garnering 180 likes.

“Unfollowed” was repeated by another fan with 490 likes coming in.

Admittedly, it’s worth considering that celebrity social media backlash can often show a pattern. Namely, that hurtful and slamming comments will pour in shortly after the post goes live, only to find themselves covered up by more positive responses as time passes. Nonetheless, negative responses appeared to be racking up a high number of likes in very little time.

“There’s nothing cute about this smd why do you think ur a man,” one user wrote with 252 users agreeing.

Emily is not the only celebrity to have braved a hairy armpit situation on social media. Actress Bella Thorne is known for rocking bikinis with unshaven underarms. For the most part, though, female celebrities typically appear with no underarm hair.

Positive responses did rack up likes, though. Harper’s Bazaar sent the model a black-heart emoji and received over 680 upvotes for it. Other famous faces also gave the model the thumbs-up.

