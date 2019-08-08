Jennifer Lopez, 50, Causes A Stir On Instagram As She Flaunts Her Curves In A Sultry Bathing Suit From Spain

Jennifer Lopez has been busy traveling the world as she performs on her current tour, and she has just shared a stunning photo to her Instagram page showing her enjoying some time at the beach. JLo’s fans go wild over nearly everything she posts, but this latest snapshot is driving her followers especially wild.

Jlo shared a new photo on Instagram detailing that she is almost done with her “It’s My Party” tour, and she noted that this has been a summer she will never forget. While the caption is getting plenty of love from Jennifer’s fans, it’s the photo she included in this post that is setting Instagram on fire.

Lopez’s picture was taken near the ocean, and she is wearing a gorgeous burgundy one-piece bathing suit. The flattering suit showcases JLo’s incredible figure and all of her delectable curves.

The suit shows off plenty of leg along with Lopez’s slim waist and curvy hips. It has an extremely low-cut neckline with a deep V in the front to allow JLo to flaunt plenty of cleavage. Jennifer kept the rest of the look simple, wearing her hair swept back into a messy bun or ponytail, and she looks fresh-faced with little to no makeup.

This look also gives fans a glimpse at Jennifer’s insanely toned arms and shoulders, a look she has achieved with plenty of hardcore workouts. Those who follow Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez on Instagram know that the duo often works out together and they never hold back.

The singer noted that her next show would be in Malaga, Spain, and it appears that her final two concerts in this tour will take place later this week in El Alamein, Egypt, and St. Petersburg, Russia. JLo’s travel schedule for this tour has been a busy one, but fans have seen that Lopez has packed in a lot of fun along the way as well.

In the case of this gorgeous bathing suit snapshot, Jennifer’s fans loved the look and immediately went crazy over it. Lopez has a stunning 98 million followers on Instagram. Within less than 30 minutes of being live on the social media site, JLo’s shot had nearly 600,000 likes. In addition, more than 4,000 people commented, and they made it clear that the 50-year-old singer looked insanely hot in this particular snapshot.

It looks as if both Lopez and her fiance are ready for her to wrap up this tour. Wednesday evening, Rodriguez posted a photo on his Instagram page noting that he couldn’t wait to have the family back together again.

Jennifer and Alex haven’t been apart for all that long, as he shared a photo of the two of them during her stop in Israel just a few days ago. That said, it’s certainly been a busy summer for both Alex and Jennifer, and it looks like they are ready for some downtime together.

Jennifer Lopez manages to look sizzling-hot in virtually anything and everything she wears. She made a relatively simple one-piece bathing suit look extraordinarily sexy in this new Instagram post, and her fans are practically losing their minds over this gorgeous shot.