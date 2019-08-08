‘Sports Illustrated’ Babe Camille Kostek Spills Out Of Tiny White Swimsuit In New Snap

Camille Kostek is no stranger to bikini pics, and she has done it yet again with her latest social media post.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model shared a new photo from her cover shoot with BELLA Magazine, in which she is seen wearing a gorgeous one-shoulder white swimsuit that can barely contain her famous curves. Camille, who is known for her natural beauty, flaunted not only her supermodel-dancer body but also her gorgeous face in minimal makeup, allowing for her bright blue eyes and adorable freckles to fully shine.

She laid on a colorful pool mattress that drifted along the clear blue waters while maintaining a gorgeous pose, proving that she can be a pro in any environment. The former New England Patriots cheerleader rested her head on her left hand, giving the camera a sultry stare and a slightly shy smile. Her signature blonde locks were styled into a messy ponytail, leaving only a few wavy strings out.

Aside from a thin eyeliner and some pink blush, Camille appeared largely makeup-free, which is how her nearly 650,000 Instagram followers know her as she often posts selfies and videos without any makeup whatsoever. In her caption, she thanked the publication for sharing her story “so beautifully.” Her fans clearly approved of the new photo shoot as the snap racked up nearly 5,000 likes in just an hour.

They also ran to the comment section to shower the 27-year-old with praises, calling her an “inspiration” and “gorgeous inside and out.” Camille rose through the fashion ranks recently to become one of three chosen models to be on the cover of this year’s coveted Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. She has been vocal about having had to deal with rejection throughout her entire career due to the fact that her body didn’t meet the typical supermodel standards, and she always urges her fans to keep fighting for their dreams even though they may seem unattainable at first.

“‘Stay on your path and nothing can get in your way’ yes there are bumps in the road and short cuts galore. But taking the long way and sticking to what’s true to YOU will ultimately lead you to the right people, at the right time, in the right place and suddenly you’re where you are meant to be and it all feels RIGHT and worth the journey, struggles, the wait, and the risks,” she captioned one of her latest Instagram posts.