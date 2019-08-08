Bella Thorne’s Bikini Frolicking With Dog, Tampon Is Weirding People Out

Bella Thorne pretty much flies the flag for all things offbeat. The Midnight Sun actress is known for bucking Hollywood trends by avoiding glam and rocking unshaven armpits, although neither seems to have been the cause for some interesting comments left to the 21-year-old’s recent paparazzi photos.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed Bella enjoying a shorefront stroll on Wednesday. As the newspaper reports, Bella was in Miami Beach and accompanied by her dog: the star’s four-legged friend is named Tampon. While fans would likely argue that Bella was proving a knockout in her red-and-white print bikini and matching mini skirt, viewers to The Daily Mail‘s images seemed more focused on the unique name Bella has chosen for her dog.

Comments left to newspaper images of Bella can easily rake in hundreds of comments. Interestingly, this set of photos brought in few responses, but the words left received a staggeringly high amount of upvotes. Clearly, it would seem, the weirded-out reactions to Bella’s photos didn’t seem to require users adding their thoughts: the consensus was being voiced by agreement.

“Who in the hell names their dog “tampon.” So uncouth!” was a comment racking up 450 upvotes.

“Tampon? Well, that sure is an original dog name. SMH” saw 347 users agree.

“Poor dog,” a fan stated with 361 individuals upvoting the comment.

Bella Thorne shows off her taut figure in a bikini as she takes her dog Tampon for walk in Miami https://t.co/DE9w22jQk8 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 8, 2019

A quick calculation brings the total users upvoting the comments to over 1,150.

Bella’s choice of pet name has sparked controversy in the past. As Style Caster reports, the actress faced backlash last year for taking to social media with her pooch and mentioning his name. The star found herself slammed by a fan, although she clapped back.

“Naming her tampon? When did tampon become a bad thing? When did someone buy a tampon and it didn’t come in handy?” Bella replied.

When it comes to celebrities and unique pet names, the world is catered-to. Khloe Kardashian may not have gone quite as controversial with her now-deceased dog Gabbana, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star definitely went unusual with her designer-inspired dog name. Actor Adam Sandler named his bulldogs Matzoball and Meatball. Many celebrities seem to opt for amusing names. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey went with rapper 50 Cent for her dog name choice, with singer Fergie and former husband Josh Duhamel naming their pooches Meatloaf and Zoe.

It looks like Bella’s dog-walking outing caused a stir. Fans wishing to see more of Bella and her pet should follow the star’s Instagram.