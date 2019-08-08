Kathryn Dennis Reacts To Ashley Jacobs’ Apology On The ‘Southern Charm’ After Show

Ashley Jacobs confronted Kathryn Dennis during a group event on Wednesday night's 'Southern Charm.'

Kathryn Dennis looked back on her encounter with Ashley Jacobs on Wednesday night’s episode of Southern Charm during an appearance on the series’ After Show with her friend and co-star Danni Baird.

After fans watched as Jacobs returned to the group and asked Dennis to sit down with her and talk, Dennis said that when it came to their chat, Jacobs, who dated her ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel for about two years, did most of the talking.

“At this point, what she says goes in one ear and out the other,” Dennis explained.

As fans of Southern Charm will recall, Jacobs spoke horribly about Dennis during her time on the show’s fifth season and labeled her an “egg donor” to the two kids she shares with Ravenel — 5-year-old Kensington and 3-year-old Saint Julien. However, during Wednesday night’s show, she changed her tune and admitted she had no right to insert herself into the drama between Dennis and Ravenel because it was none of her business.

During one particularly heated moment between Dennis and Jacobs, the latter was seen lashing out at her during a cast dinner by suggesting she failed to visit her ailing son in the hospital. Jacobs also said she spent more time with Dennis’ kids than Dennis did.

While offering an apology, Jacobs admitted that she was out of line when she attempted to tell Dennis how to raise her children and commented on the way in which she chose to do so.

Looking back on Jacobs’ apology, Dennis told Baird that she did say she was sorry but ultimately began rambling about her own problems, her life and her childhood.

“I accept it… Otherwise, I don’t have any feelings,” Dennis said of Jacobs’ apology.

On Wednesday’s episode of Southern Charm, Dennis said that while she appreciated Jacobs’ efforts, she wasn’t convinced that Ravenel’s ex-girlfriend could go from one end of the spectrum to the other so quickly. So, when it comes to a potential friendship between the two women, it seems like a highly unlikely possibility, especially now that Jacobs has officially moved out of Charleston, South Carolina and returned to her former home in Santa Barbara, California.

To see more of Dennis, Jacobs and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Southern Charm Season 6 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. At this point, it is unclear how much more of Jacobs will be seen.