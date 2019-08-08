Leslie Wexner Says He’s ‘Embarrassed’ That Jeffrey Epstein Scammed Him For Millions

The New York Times reports that Leslie Wexner, the billionaire founder and CEO of L Brands corporation ⁠— the fashion retailer behind brands like Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works ⁠— is “embarrassed” that convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein “misappropriated vast sums of money” from him and his family.

“I am embarrassed that, like so many others, I was deceived by Mr. Epstein,” he wrote in a letter to the Wexner Foundation Community dated Wednesday. “I know now that my trust in him was grossly misplaced, and I deeply regret having ever crossed his path.”

Wexner reportedly met Epstein in the mid-1980s through friends that attested to his financial knowledge. He claims that Epstein said he represented⁠ — and had close ties to ⁠— many respected individuals, which is what Wexner said led him to believe he could trust the disgraced financier.

Epstein eventually received powers over Wexner’s finances, philanthropy, and private life, including power of attorney, which allowed Epstein to hire people, buy and sell properties, sign checks, and borrow money on Wexner’s behalf. Although this power might seem excessive, Wexner claims that it was “common” in the context it was given.

However, Wexner discovered in 2007 that Epstein was misappropriating funds shortly before the financier pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008 and received a 13-year jail sentence.

“It was agreed that he should step back from the management of our personal finances,” Wexner wrote. “In that process, we discovered that he had misappropriated vast sums of money from me and my family.”

“This was, frankly, a tremendous shock, even though it clearly pales in comparison to the unthinkable allegations against him now.”

Who gets ripped off for $46 million yet doesn’t go to the authorities? Leslie Wexner of LaneBryant/Victoria’sSecret/TheLimited. Next question: what are the reasons Wexner didn’t turn on Jeffrey Epstein? Criminal investigator should be asking: https://t.co/XVX9RYWCQP — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) August 8, 2019

The Epstein case continues to reveal more details about the financier’s life. Per The Inquisitr, the 301 East 66th St. apartment in New York is reportedly at the center of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. Epstein’s brother, Mark, reportedly owns the building, which contains units that have housed Epstein’s girlfriends, lawyers, young models, and pilots. The building is also a frequent stop for former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

All of the “coconspirators” in Epstein’s plea deal are reportedly attached to the building, which makes the mysterious property even more curious.

According to a former MC2 Models bookkeeper, Maritza Vasquez, her job was to ensure that all of Epstein’s models ⁠— including purported 14-year-old “sex slave” Nadia Marcinkova ⁠— received visas. But Vasquez claims she ultimately failed to get Marcinkova her visa, which made Epstein upset.