WWE Rumors: Yet Another Match Removed From ‘SummerSlam’ Card After Vince McMahon Rewrites

The creative process for WWE appears to be total chaos lately.

Over the course of the last month or so, there has been a bit of a chaotic mess when it comes to the scripts for WWE’s TV shows. Most notably, SmackDown Live has been the biggest problem as nothing on that show has remained in place by the time each Tuesday has rolled around. Now, due to Vince McMahon changing it all up again this week, another match has been entirely dropped off of the SummerSlam card.

For a couple of weeks now, McMahon has walked into the arena where SmackDown was being held and rewrote the entire show. Last week, the second hour was still being rewritten by Vince while the first hour of the blue brand was already on the air on the USA Network.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer reported that Vince walked into the Little Caesars Arena this week and “tore up” the show entirely. Due to the rewrites, there ended up being almost an entire hour of television to fill with matches and segments, which is what has led to a change for the pay-per-view.

Aleister Black had been doing more of his vignettes where he awaits a challenger to come knock on his door, and this time, Sami Zayn answered the challenge. That match was never actually scheduled or confirmed for SummerSlam, but it was expected to be added sometime this week.

After this week’s SmackDown, it appears as if it won’t be taking place at all.

Fans watching SmackDown Live this week saw Sami Zayn head out to the ring and call out Black for their match. This was totally unexpected and came out of nowhere as WWE had been building it up with the expected payoff to take place at SummerSlam on Sunday.

According to Wrestling Inc., the match happened to fill in time on Tuesday night, and now, it likely won’t happen on Sunday at all. Black won the match this week and a rematch isn’t out of the question, but it kind of seems unnecessary at this point.

The Inquisitr reported that all of this mess with the writing of SmackDown has also led to WWE scrapping the rumored Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan match at SummerSlam. With a few days to go, either of these matches could still be added, but there has been nothing as of this writing.

