Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Shows Anorexia Recovery In Sports Bra & Tight Spandex

Amelia Gray Hamlin has been photographed looking the picture of health. The 18-year-old daughter to Lisa Rinna made major headlines last year for going public with her anorexia nervosa battle, with fans watching the teen’s inspiring recovery journey since. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s youngest child sparked concern with bikini photos of herself looking worryingly thin last year, but the difficult days seem to be a thing of the past.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed Amelia with 21-year-old sister Delilah. The two were making their way through West Hollywood, California’s streets as they hit the gym. It looks like both sisters were fully kitted out for their workout.

Amelia was photographed in an all-black get-up comprised of tight spandex leggings and a matching sports bra. The stylish ensemble was low-frills, but it was ticking boxes for showcasing Amelia’s super-fit and healthy frame. The brunette’s toned and muscular legs were visible via her leggings, with a fierce pair of abs and sculpted shoulders likewise wowing the cameras. Hints of cleavage were visible, but this was no raunchy outfit. Amelia was looking fantastic in her makeup-free state, with sister Delilah likewise proving a knockout. Delilah had opted for a similar look, although her white sports bra and matching headband offered a little more color contrast.

Amelia’s decision to go public with her eating disorder has been a brave one. This teen lives in a world that’s quick to judge, and her high-profile status renders her particularly prone to comments – of all kind. Nonetheless, Amelia braved the public eye by taking to Instagram last year to open up about her illness.

Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, revealed on Instagram that she struggled with anorexia https://t.co/9vSsJCY0eq pic.twitter.com/G6tTFq5ekY — CNN (@CNN) April 2, 2018

Likewise brave was an interview Amelia gave with Glamour. The star opened up to the magazine with honesty and what appeared to be a quest: Amelia wanted to use her platform for good and help others who are suffering. She referenced the swimwear photos of herself that had caused concern in her feature.

Loading...

“The photo of me in the white bikini that I chose to accompany the post has become my infamous anorexia photo. When I’d taken it a year earlier, I remember I wasn’t allowed to post it. My mom knew I looked unhealthy and she didn’t want me to open myself up to a flood of public shaming from the internet. I think that’s ultimately why I used that photo—it was taken at one of my worst moments, and it showed just how far I’d come.”

Fans would likely agree that Amelia has, indeed, come a long way. Those wishing to see more of Amelia’s recovery journey should follow the star’s Instagram.