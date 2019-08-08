Taylor Swift To Grace The Cover Of ‘Vogue’s’ Coveted September Issue

The past few weeks have been filled with a string of good news for Taylor Swift, but her latest achievement may be one of her most impressive yet.

On Thursday, the pop star revealed that she will be on the cover of the coveted September issue of Vogue U.S. (the September issue of any fashion publication is known for being the most important of the year). Posting a picture of the cover on her Instagram page, Swift thanked Vogue editor and fashion mogul Anna Wintour for the opportunity, and said it was “an amazing experience” to be able to shoot with iconic Dutch photographers Inez and Vinoodh.

The cover shot shows the 29-year-old channeling her inner 70s rock band member. In the photo, Swift was sporting a bright blue suit with white stripe details, while her blond locks were worn down and loose in a messy style with an asymmetric fringe. She also wore dark eye makeup, complimented with a simple clear lip gloss. Bending over and pointing her finger at the camera, Swift appeared confident and emanated a rebel vibe.

She posted a second photo from the shoot as well, but this time, contrasting with her cover photo, she looked super feminine in a flowing blue gown with puffy sleeves and colorful flower embroidery. The “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress showed off her dancing skills by striking a delicate ballet pose, bringing her left leg up to achieve a perfect line. She was barefoot for this portion of the shoot, and her long platinum hair cascaded effortlessly down her shoulders and back.

Still, her latest achievement did not come without criticism, something that Swift is used to, after over a decade in the entertainment industry. Fashion fans expressed their disappointment at the idea of the singer taking over the September issue, as can be seen in the comments on Vogue’s official Instagram account, which also shared the upcoming cover. Many claimed the magazine was taking the easy way out, replacing models with big celebrities (last month, Swift’s fellow pop star Ariana Grande was Vogue’s cover girl).

“Why can’t you guys make better covers? Fashion is art, give more effort like other vogues around the world,” one person wrote, while someone else agreed, “I’m bummed. This looks like an outtake from a Rolling Stone shoot and not a cover of a fashion magazine, let alone Vogue or its September issue. This isn’t exciting.”

“Throw the whole Vogue away, throw it awaaay,” a third online user said, while another fan simply wrote, “Disappointing.”