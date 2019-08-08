Taylor Swift To Grace The Cover Of ‘Vogue’s Coveted September Issue

The past few weeks have been filled with a string of good news for Taylor Swift, but her latest achievement may be one of her most impressive yet.

On Thursday, the pop star revealed that she will be on the cover of the coveted September issue of Vogue U.S. (the September issue of any fashion publication is known for being the most important of the year). Posting a picture of the cover on her Instagram page, Taylor thanked editor and fashion mogul Anna Wintour for the opportunity, and said it was “an amazing experience” to be able to shoot with iconic Dutch photographers Inez and Vinoodh.

The cover shot shows the 29-year-old channeling her inner 70s rock band member by sporting a bright blue suit with white stripe details, while her blonde locks were worn down in a messy style with an asymmetric fringe. She also wore dark eye makeup, complemented with a simple clear lip gloss on her lips. Bending over and pointing her finger at the camera, Taylor appeared confident and emanated a somewhat rebel vibe.

In contrast to her cover photo, she posted yet another snap from the photo shoot, but this time she looked super feminine in a flowy blue gown with puffy sleeves and colorful flower embroidery. The “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress showed off her dancing skills by striking a delicate ballet pose, bringing her left leg up to achieve a perfect line. She was barefoot for this portion of the shoot, and her long platinum hair cascaded effortlessly down her shoulders and back.

Still, her latest achievement did not come without criticism, something that Taylor is used to by now after over a decade in the entertainment industry. Vogue‘s official Instagram account also shared the upcoming cover, but it seems like fashion fans were not happy with the idea of having the singer take over the September issue. Many claimed the magazine was taking the easy way by replacing models for big celebrities (last month, Taylor’s fellow pop star Ariana Grande was Vogue‘s cover girl).

“Why can’t you guys make better covers? Fashion is art, give more effort like other vogues around the world,” one person wrote, while someone else agreed, “I’m bummed. This looks like an outtake from a Rolling Stone shoot and not a cover of a fashion magazine, let alone Vogue or its September issue. This isn’t exciting.” “Throw the whole Vogue away, throw it awaaay,” one online user said, while another fan simply wrote, “Disappointing.”