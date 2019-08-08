‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder’s 2019 Pregnancy Predicted By Tarot Card Reader During Season 6

The reading aired on an old episode of 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Stassi Schroeder is newly engaged, but could she soon be pregnant as well?

Following the Vanderpump Rules star’s July 31 engagement to Beau Clark, her partner of the past year and a half, a report from TV Shows Ace on August 7 has reminded readers of a scene from Season 6 that featured a tarot card reader predicting Schroeder would be pregnant by the end of this year.

According to the outlet, Schroeder and Clark weren’t involved in a relationship at the time the Season 6 scene was filmed because she was dating someone else. As fans will recall, Schroeder was involved in an on-again/off-again relationship with ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher up until their August 2017 split.

In a recap shared by Entertainment Weekly in regard to the episode in question, it was noted that Schroeder’s New Orleans roots had taught her that her uncertain future at that time called for some inspiration in the form of a tarot reading.

“So Katie dutifully tags along as Stassi seeks such mystical counsel and learns that the cards predict her getting pregnant by 2019,” the outlet shared.

Following the reading, Schroeder admitted that her relationship with Meagher was likely not “worth sticking around for.”

Schroeder began dating Meagher after her split from Jax Taylor after Vanderpump Rules Season 2, but it wasn’t until Season 6 when he finally agreed to appear on the show alongside her. However, as fans witnessed, his appearance didn’t go over well with the majority of her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, who he offended by making a comment about her backside.

Loading...

During an appearance on Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, in March of this year, Schroeder said that when it came to her future, she was in a much bigger hurry to start a family than she was to walk down the aisle.

“I want to get pregnant, honestly before I even — I mean I more have like babies on the brain than I do getting married,” she explained, according to a report from Page Six at the time. “I’m really excited to be a mom.”

While Schroeder said she would like to become a mom before walking down the aisle, she’s already started planning for a ceremony in Europe, per Us Magazine.

Schroeder, Clark and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, but a premiere date has not yet been set.