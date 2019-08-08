Woody Harrelson Says Dinner With Donald Trump Was So ‘Brutal’ He Had To Leave And ‘Burn One’

'I came up through Hollywood, so I’ve seen narcissists. This guy was beyond,' Harrelson said.

Woody Harrelson sat down with Donald Trump for dinner, and he says the experience was so awful that he had to leave for a minute to smoke some pot to get through it.

Harrelson was speaking with Esquire about an event over a decade ago where he and Jesse Ventura sat down with Trump and his now-wife Melania, though the couple wasn’t married at that point. Apparently, Trump had been trying to convince Ventura, who was the governor of Minnesota, to be his running mate as a Democrat on the 2004 ticket, and the former pro wrestler wanted Harrelson to act as his “date” during the dinner.

“And it was, let me tell you, a brutal dinner. Two and a half hours,” Harrelson said. “The fun part was watching Jesse’s moves. It would look like Trump had him pinned, was going to get him to say yes, and then Jesse would slip out at the last second.”

Harrelson said that of the conversation at the dinner table, Melania got about 0.01 percent and he got about 1 percent of the time to talk. Ventura, on the other hand, got about 3 percent of the share. The rest? That was all taken up by Trump, the actor revealed.

Apparently, things were so unpleasant that the unflappable Harrelson had to take a break from the meal to recover.

“It got so bad I had to go outside and burn one before returning to the monologue monopoly,” he said. “Listen, I came up through Hollywood, so I’ve seen narcissists. This guy was beyond. It blew my mind.”

There was one point in the dinner that perked up the now-58-year-old’s interest. He says that Trump was bragging about his worth and made a statement that Harrelson said rang true.

“[W]hen I die, no matter how much [my worth] is, I know my kids are going to fight over it,” Trump said.

During the same interview, Harrelson revealed that he bumped into Vice President Mike Pence when he was a freshman. Pence was a junior running a youth group and Harrelson showed up to give a sermon.

He says the two got along and Pence seemed like “a nice guy,” but the actor added that he wasn’t sure how well they would connect at this point in their lives.

Harrelson is starring in the upcoming Zombieland 2: Double Tap. The movie hits theaters in October and will bring back Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, and Rosario Dawson.