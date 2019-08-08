Katharine McPhee Reportedly Wants To Get Pregnant Following Wedding To The Much Older David Foster

Will David Foster's age be a factor?

Katharine McPhee is reportedly hoping to start a family with her new husband, David Foster, sooner rather than later.

Less than two months after the couple tied the knot, an insider has revealed to Radar Online that the 35-year-old singer is eager to get pregnant with her first child, even though her much older husband, who is 69-years-old, already has five children of his own.

“With five daughters from four previous marriages, David doesn’t feel the need to have a baby,” the source said, “but Katharine really wants children, and he isn’t against it.”

McPhee and Foster tied the knot in June after initially meeting on the set of American Idol in 2006. As fans may recall, McPhee was starring on the series as a contestant at the time while Foster was acting as a mentor for her and others.

Although McPhee later married someone else, she and her former partner, Nick Cokas, split in May 2014. Shortly thereafter, Foster and his ex-wife, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Yolanda Hadid, called it quits on their marriage. Oddly enough, Foster was actually present when McPhee and Cokas wed and sang a song at their reception.

Following their splits from their previous partners, McPhee and Foster were first linked romantically in May 2017 but didn’t go public until May 2018, when they arrived hand-in-hand to the Met Gala in New York City. Then, two months later, McPhee confirmed on Instagram that she and Foster were engaged.

Now that McPhee and Foster are married, she is said to be hoping to have kids “as soon as possible” so that her husband can enjoy them “before he gets too old!”

“If they start now, by the time the baby is 10-years-old, David will be 79,” the insider said.

While there is quite a large age gap between Foster and McPhee, his children, especially reality stars Sara and Erin Foster, have been vocal with their approval of their relationship.

“She’s amazing,” Erin told People magazine in October 2017 around the time that Foster’s divorce from Hadid was finalized. “I really like her. She’s awesome… My dad is kind of a hopeless romantic, and Katharine’s awesome. We really, really like her, and we’ve known her for a really long time. And if he’s happy, we’re happy.”

McPhee and Foster have not yet publicly addressed their plans for children but because McPhee has no kids of her own, it seems likely that she would want to get started quickly.