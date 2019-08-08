Carrie Underwood Wows In Tight Ripped Jeans, Instagram Speechless

Carrie Underwood doesn’t need to do much to blow her fans away. The American Idol winner has built up somewhat of a reputation on social media for wowing fans with her fierce post-baby body, although this star will rack up the praise regardless of how much skin is on show. The 36-year-old’s latest Instagram update showed her pretty covered up, proving that Carrie gets jaws dropping whether she’s in mini dresses or baggy sweaters.

Carrie’s photo showed her sitting casually amid a studio setting with a promotional poster for her “Cry Pretty” tour in the background. The blonde had been photographed semi smiling as she looked into the camera, with the picture delivering Carrie’s trademark low-frills vibe. The star was rocking a pair of tight gray jeans with ripped details and a simple top in blacks with red lettering. A baggy and open jacket in matching blacks completed the pared-down look, although Carrie herself wasn’t completely void of glam. The star’s signature long blonde locks were looking polished, and her radiant face had been tastefully made up to accentuate her features.

Fans have been going nuts over the photo.

“Beautiful woman,” one fan wrote.

“Her jeans,” another wrote.

One fan pointed out just how great the singer looks despite her ultra-casual wardrobe.

“Who looks that pretty in a T-shirt and jeans ugh such an inspiration,” they wrote.

Carrie’s update quickly proved popular. It had racked up over 6,400 likes within just 30 minutes of going live. The same time frame garnered 62 comments.

Carrie has made major headlines this year. January saw the star welcome her second son, Jacob, with husband Mike Fisher. The couple is now parents to two boys, with Jacob joining older brother Isaiah. A happy family of four they may be, but the build-up came tinged with sadness. Carrie suffered three miscarriages in the space of two years prior to welcoming Jacob.

Opening up to The Guardian about the ordeal, Carrie spoke candidly with touching and moving words.

“I think you feel silly being so attached to something that you knew about for this long. But I still feel it, you know. I mean it took me a while to be able to sing certain songs and be able to get through them without really going there. It doesn’t go away. Ever.”

Carrie’s interview centered around her high-profile appearance at U.K. music festival Glastonbury. Clearly, this former reality contestant is now in global demand.

Fans wishing to see more of Carrie should follow her Instagram.