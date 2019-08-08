Model Abby Dowse Strikes Seductive Pose In Bed While Clad In Red Lingerie

Another day, another lingerie-clad photo for model Abby Dowse.

The blonde bombshell has been putting on a sexy display for her legion of Instagram fans since day one. As fans who follow her know, Dowse is no stranger to flaunting her picture-perfect figure in lingerie and bikinis, and each and every photo share garners the model plenty of attention. The most recent image that was shared for her 1 million-plus fans is one of her hottest so far.

In the NSFW photo, Abby poses on a white bed in what appears to be her home. The model wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly curled with the majority of her hair falling at her back. Dowse also appears to be donning minimal makeup in the image, including eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

And while her face and hair look incredibly gorgeous, it’s her killer figure that really has her fans raving. On top, Dowse rocks a skimpy red bra that barely contains her assets. The stunning top features two bows that tie at the top. The bottoms are equally as sexy, pulling all the way up by the model’s bellybutton while she flaunts her toned abs and sculpted legs. She completes the ensemble with a pair of sheer, over-the-knee red stockings.

The post has only been live on the social media star’s account for a short time, but it’s already earning her rave reviews with over 22,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments. While many fans commented on the image to let Abby know that they’re huge fans, countless others gushed over her toned body. A few others had no words for the images and commented with emoji instead.

“ARE YOU EVEN REAL,” one follower wrote with flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Seriously can’t get enough of you in red, too hot. Thighs look incredible,” another commented with a single flame emoji.

“Nice selfie..red lingerie..fashoin nova..amazing!!!!!” another beamed with a few black star emoji.

Earlier this week, the model made headlines for posing in yet another sultry lingerie set. As The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell struck a sexy pose on a sofa bed. While she was clad in a lacy black bra and matching panties, Abby spread her legs open for the shot — leaving pretty much nothing to the imagination of her fans. Her tight-fitting bra offered generous views of cleavage. On the bottom, she paired the panties with a pair of thigh-high fishnet stockings.

In the caption of the photo, the model wished fans a “Happy National Underwear Day,” which is pretty fitting.